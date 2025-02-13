Headwaters Health Care Centre invites public to apply to its Board of Directors

February 13, 2025

Are you passionate about health care and looking to make an impact locally?

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) is inviting members of the public to apply for its volunteer Board of Directors.

HHCC is looking for dedicated and dynamic individuals residing in the region to contribute to transformative health care through the volunteer board.

“As a growing medium-sized hospital, accredited with Exemplary Standing, HHCC is actively recruiting Director candidates to provide governance oversight and monitor our performance goals. Directors play a crucial role in offering feedback and guidance to the CEO, while serving as a vital link between the hospital and the communities it serves,” said HHCC in a press release on Feb. 3.

Kim Delahunt, President and CEO of Headwaters, encourages anyone with a passion for making a lasting difference in health care to consider this opportunity as their platform for giving back.

The Board actively seeks diverse representation in experience and background, aiming for inclusivity that mirrors the perspectives of the Dufferin-Caledon communities.

Ideal candidates possess:

Strong communication skills, with the ability to listen and ask constructive questions.

Expertise in the legal, financial, clinical or health care system.

Personal and professional integrity in navigating diverse perspectives and ideas.

The time, commitment, and dedication required to contribute to their community hospital in a meaningful way.

Board members are expected to:

Participate in monthly board meetings (approximately three hours per month, excluding summer months).

Belong to at least one committee.

Attend two-hour monthly/bi-monthly committee meetings (excluding summer months), with preparation in advance.

Support the Headwaters Health Care Foundation.

Take advantage of education and development opportunities in health care governance through the Ontario Hospital Association and other organizations.

The deadline to apply to join HHCC’s volunteer Board of Directors is March 28. Express your interest in confidence to info@headwatershealth.ca by March 28, 2025.

