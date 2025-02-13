General News

Headwaters Health Care Centre invites public to apply to its Board of Directors

February 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Are you passionate about health care and looking to make an impact locally?

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) is inviting members of the public to apply for its volunteer Board of Directors.

HHCC is looking for dedicated and dynamic individuals residing in the region to contribute to transformative health care through the volunteer board.

“As a growing medium-sized hospital, accredited with Exemplary Standing, HHCC is actively recruiting Director candidates to provide governance oversight and monitor our performance goals. Directors play a crucial role in offering feedback and guidance to the CEO, while serving as a vital link between the hospital and the communities it serves,” said HHCC in a press release on Feb. 3.

Kim Delahunt, President and CEO of Headwaters, encourages anyone with a passion for making a lasting difference in health care to consider this opportunity as their platform for giving back.

The Board actively seeks diverse representation in experience and background, aiming for inclusivity that mirrors the perspectives of the Dufferin-Caledon communities.

Ideal candidates possess:

  • Strong communication skills, with the ability to listen and ask constructive questions.
  • Expertise in the legal, financial, clinical or health care system.
  • Personal and professional integrity in navigating diverse perspectives and ideas.
  • The time, commitment, and dedication required to contribute to their community hospital in a meaningful way.

Board members are expected to:

  • Participate in monthly board meetings (approximately three hours per month, excluding summer months).
  • Belong to at least one committee.
  • Attend two-hour monthly/bi-monthly committee meetings (excluding summer months), with preparation in advance.
  • Support the Headwaters Health Care Foundation.
  • Take advantage of education and development opportunities in health care governance through the Ontario Hospital Association and other organizations.

The deadline to apply to join HHCC’s volunteer Board of Directors is March 28. Express your interest in confidence to info@headwatershealth.ca by March 28, 2025.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Nominations open on Valentine’s Day for Rotary Community Choice Grants

By Sam Odrowski Is there one or more local nonprofits in the community you feel deserve extra funding? Now is the chance to show some ...

Dufferin–Caledon Provincial Election Debates to feature local candidates

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Four Dufferin-based non-profits have teamed up to host two local debates for the 2025 Provincial Election.  The Dufferin Board ...

Town scales back scope of new fire station project

By JAMES MATTHEWS Town staff have scaled back the scope of Orangeville’s new fire station proposal with the hope of trimming construction costs. The changes ...

Orangeville Food Bank hosting 8th Annual Coldest Night of the Year amidst rising demand

By Sam Odrowski Food insecurity and affordable housing are two issues impacting more people in Dufferin County and communities across Canada than ever before. To ...

Mono council supports Highway 407 study

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono council agreed to support an effort by the City of Vaughan to lobby the province to look into buying back Highway ...

Mono council discusses automatic speed enforcement cameras

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono staff have been tasked with amending town council’s laundry list of unfinished business to include ways to increase revenue, create a ...

Town waits for developer’s action on road

By JAMES MATTHEWS Some Orangeville residents feel a delayed housing development in the Hansen Boulevard-Veteran’s Way area compromises the response times of emergency services. Nick ...