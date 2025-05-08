Headwaters Dental provides free dental care during special clinic day

By Brian Lockhart

Headwaters Dental in Orangeville held its annual day of free dentistry at its Orangeville clinic on Monday, May 5.

The special day is one of 10 free dental days hosted by Dr. Raj Khanuja at his clinics across Ontario.

This is a heartfelt effort to provide compassionate dental care to members of the community who need it the most and are unable to afford the cost of dental care.

“We are proud to share that we served 22 patients in a single day, delivering over $10,100 worth of dental care including cleanings, fillings, and extractions – all entirely free of charge,” Dr. Raj explained. “The smiles we saw were humbling reminders that even one act of service can ripple far beyond the operatory.”

This was the first of the planned 10 Free Dental Days across Ontario.

Dr. Raj came up with the idea of hosting a free dental day several years ago when a woman brought her son into his clinic for work. The woman needed dental work herself, but explained she would have to choose between her dental care and buying hockey equipment so her son could play the sport.

“As we continue to roll out this campaign, we hope to inspire a coast-to-coast movement that reflects our profession’s dedication to compassion, accessibility, and service – values we believe Orangeville embodies so well,” Dr. Raj said.

Clients who take advantage of the free service only have to make an appointment. They don’t have to explain why they need free dental care.

“I have been in-between jobs and always felt self-conscious about the stains on my teeth,” one client at the free clinic said. “Today’s cleaning didn’t just brighten my smile – it gave me back my confidence. Thank you!”

Another client at the free clinic summed up their experience saying, “I have been living with a broken tooth that constantly caught food and would sometimes bleed. It was painful and something I couldn’t afford to fix [it]. You gave your time and skill freely – that’s rare. Thank you for taking care of it with such kindness.”

More free dental days are planned at Dr. Raj’s clinics around the province.

