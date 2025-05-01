Headline News

Headwaters Dental continues free dental work for people in need

May 1, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Headwaters Dental in Orangeville will again be offering a free dental clinic for those who need some help but may be struggling to find the money to pay for dental services.

Dr. Raj Khanuja is providing 10 days of free dentistry at his clinics around the region.

Dr. Raj strongly believes in giving back to the community that supports him, and he realizes not everyone can always afford proper dental care.

He was inspired to start free clinics after a mother and son came into his office over a decade ago for the son’s dental appointment. The mother also needed some work done, however, she explained that due to the costs, she would have to choose between buying her son hockey equipment or getting her teeth fixed. She chose to help her son play his sport rather than have a needed dental procedure for herself.

This inspired Dr. Raj to start a program where he offers free dental care on certain days each year.

He does not question why a person needs free dental work and does not require a patient to fill out financial statements. He only asks that people call in for an appointment so they can schedule all the procedures.

“Recognizing that oral health is integral to overall well-being, and understanding the financial challenges many face, we are offering complimentary dental services across our clinics,” said Dr. Raj. “This initiative is a testament to our belief that everyone deserves access to essential dental care.”

Services offered during the free clinic day include professional cleaning (scaling, polish, fluoride), tooth-coloured filling for one tooth, and simple extraction for one tooth.

The clinic in Orangeville will take place on Monday, May 5, at Headwaters Dental, 170 Lakeview Ct.

Please call for an appointment at 519-941-2273. 


