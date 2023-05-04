Headwaters Arts presents new exhibit featuring emerging artists at Alton Mill

May 4, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

A new exhibit at the Headwaters Arts Gallery features the works of Mono-based emerging artist Emily Escoffery.

The exhibit is titled “Converge” and is currently on display at the gallery located at the Alton Mill Arts Centre in Alton.

A member of Headwaters Arts, Emily is a recent graduate of the University of Guelph.

Emily uses traditional techniques with non-traditional subject matter to create non-objective pieces that examine the painting process.

Her techniques use colour, form, and contained compositions focused heavily on grids. As she further develops her work, she finds herself seeking to discover more of those patterned or amorphic spaces in her design.

The new exhibit features over 20 of Emily’s works.

“My artistic practice is mainly focused on using digital software to create preliminary drawings for paintings, but I utilize traditional techniques with non-traditional subject matter to create non-objective pieces that examine the painting process,” Emily explained of her work.

She works with several different mediums when creating her art. Emily uses oils and acrylic paint on canvas and gouache on paper, canvas and birch.

Her grid works express movement and edgy, shifting tones of colour.

“The method used to create these paintings utilizes grids in a more traditional, preliminary way, as the grid dictates the shape of ambiguous forms highlighted in gouache,” Emily explained.

Emily said her inspiration comes from modern and contemporary artists who explore grids, colour, shape, abstraction, and representation through their works. She said she is inspired by works by Agnes Martin, Robert Ryman, Helen Frankenthaler, Ed Reinhardt, and Max Ernst.

This exciting new exhibit will be on display at the Alton Mill until May 28.

The Headwaters Art Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Alton Mill Arts Centre on Queen Street West in Alton.

Readers Comments (0)