Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group recognized for community advocacy

September 11, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group, also known as HABI, has been nominated by the Ontario Brain Injury Association (OBIA) for its outstanding efforts in community support, advocacy, and education. As part of the recognition, HABI’s own flag design was chosen to represent the association across the province.

HABI founder Kindrey Rowland, who works as a speech-language pathologist and clinic director at the Orangeville Speech & Language Clinic, said it was an incredible moment for the group. The flag’s production was made possible by a donation in honour of a group member who died last year.

“The flag was made possible by a donation in memory of Keaton Cook and Keaton’s family,” said Rowland. “Keaton passed away in 2024 and so this donation has been made in the memory of Keaton, and it went to produce the flags. It really was an incredible moment for us, especially to have the flag representing all of Ontario.”

Rowland said that OBIA is hoping the flag will fly even further.

“The Ontario Brain Injury Association is also hoping that the flag will catch on beyond Ontario,” she said. “Because they [are] connected with brain injury associations across Canada, they hope the flag will also then go nationwide.”

HABI’s nomination from OBIA is for an Award of Excellence in Brain Injury Rehabilitation. The areas examined when selecting the award’s recipient are strong advocacy, positive outcomes for clients, years of service, credentials, number of public votes, and supporting testimonials.

It’s a big moment for HABI, which had humble beginnings here in town.

Forming unofficially in the 1990s, HABI held meetings in the basement of members’ homes, and continued that way for many years until 2009, when it formally joined the Ontario Brain Injury Association as one of its 22 chapters across the province.

The group now has close to 100 members, with a stable turnout of 25 at each of its monthly meetings.

Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month. The sessions, which last about two hours, follow a circular format that allows members to share experiences, learn from guest speakers, and connect with other group members. The group also organizes potlucks, barbecues, and other community activities to foster stronger bonds among participants and the wider township.

The group’s mission is divided into three main goals: Educating the public, creating social connections for members, and promoting awareness of brain injury prevention. HABI welcomes survivors of all types of acquired brain injuries, including those caused by trauma, stroke, opioid use, and intimate partner violence, along with caregivers, family members, friends, and advocates.

Members represent a wide range of backgrounds and experiences, from young adults just beginning their recovery to older residents who have lived with brain injuries for years. This diversity allows people to learn from one another, share coping strategies, and provide encouragement across generations.

Rowland said that no matter the severity, all are welcome.

“We are welcoming any level of severity,” she said. “So there’s people there with concussions, some with moderate and severe brain injury. Sometimes people might think ‘maybe this group’s not for me,’ but we want everyone to know the range of severity is well represented,”

“You’ll also find friends, family members, caregivers, with us as well. It’s not just for the person who has the brain injury themselves, because brain injury never affects an individual. It’s a ripple that spreads outward from the centre, and it affects loved ones, family and friends,” Rowland added.

Moving forward, HABI hopes to expand its public education efforts, strengthen partnerships with healthcare providers, and continue building community awareness around both prevention and long-term support for those living with brain injuries. The group sees its nomination and the unveiling of the new flag as a springboard for greater recognition and impact.

HABI is encouraging the community to support their nomination in the coming weeks. Voting is open until the end of the month on Sept. 30, and supporters can vote at aoe.pialaw.ca.

Further information for HABI is available on their website, www.headwatersabi.ca, and the group can be contacted by phone at 519-942-6934. They can also be reached via email at Kindrey@orangevillespeech.com or normanphilips74@gmail.com.

