Hampton Inn & Suites celebrates grand opening of 84-room hotel in Mono

The Dufferin Board of Trade was delighted to participate in the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new Hampton Inn & Suites in Mono on Oct. 11.

The Dhaliwal Family, proud owners of the new hotel, hosted the celebration, welcoming special guests, including Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, Orangeville Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor, Directors of the Dufferin Board of Trade, as well as their family and friends.

This exciting new addition to Dufferin County is located at 201 Monora Park Drive, just north of Orangeville off Highway 10.

The Hampton Inn & Suites boasts 84 modern and well-appointed rooms, offering visitors a comfortable place to stay.

The hotel features a range of amenities, including a spacious meeting space, a well-equipped breakfast bar, an indoor pool with an accessibility lift and a large workout room.

In her remarks at the event, MPP Jones praised the Dhaliwal Family for their investment in the local economy, noting the importance of this new facility in serving the needs of the region’s growing visitor base.

The hotel’s opening is expected to provide a boost to local businesses, as more tourists, visiting friends and relatives choose to stay in Dufferin County and explore the surrounding area.

In addition to celebrating the opening of the hotel, the Dhaliwal Family announced their plans to open a new medical centre at the same location in early 2025. The medical centre will initially be staffed by two doctors and will include a pharmacist, with additional specialists expected to join the team in the near future. More details about the medical centre are expected by the end of the year.

As the local Chamber of Commerce, the Dufferin Board of Trade says it is thrilled with the opening of the new hotel as it will boost tourism by offering more accommodations for visitors, while the future medical centre will provide much-needed healthcare services for Dufferin County residents.

The Dufferin Board of Trade says this dual investment in hospitality and healthcare will play a crucial role in the continued growth and development of the local economy, benefiting both visitors and residents alike.

