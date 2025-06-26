Grand Valley’s 5th Annual Canada Day Weekend Classic Car Show to return to Main Street

June 26, 2025 · 2 Comments

Residents of Grand Valley and the surrounding area will be able to check out classic vehicles while celebrating Canada Day.

The Annual Canada Day Weekend Classic Car Show will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Main Street in Grand Valley,

Members of the public are invited to bring their cars, trucks, family and friends for a day of fun in the sun.

There’s an entry fee for vehicles which is to be paid in cash on the day of the event.

Spots for vehicles are on a first come first serve basis.

Lots of prizes will be given away for winning vehicles. First place will receive a cash prize.

The event is organized by the Grand Valley BIA.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the event can send an email to gvbia2000@gmail.com and express interest.

Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Readers Comments (2)