Get ready to hike: 15th Annual Hike for Bethell Hospice takes place May 4

March 27, 2025

Fundraising goal of $255,000 set for this year’s hike

By Zachary Roman

A local non-profit’s highly-anticipated hike fundraiser is coming soon. 

The 2025 Hike for Bethell Hospice will take place on May 4, starting at 8 a.m. at its usual location: the Lloyd Wilson Centennial Arena in Inglewood.

It’s the 15th anniversary of the hike, which raises money for the Bethell Hospice Foundation. The foundation raises funds year-round to ensure that the hospice care and community programs Bethell Hospice provides remain free to residents of Caledon and surrounding communities.

There’s still time to register as a hiker, donate to a hiker or team, start your own team, or sponsor this year’s hike. Links with more information can be found online at bethellhospice.org.

In the last five years alone, hikers and sponsors have raised over $1.1 million through the Hike for Bethell Hospice.

The fundraising goal this year is $255,000 and hikers are well on their way to meeting it – but more support is always needed. 

As of press time, 21 teams and 143 hikers are signed up for the hike and over $76,000 has been raised. 

Nora Martin, a captain of one of the teams in this year’s hike, Girls in the Woods, has been hiking since the first Hike for Bethell Hospice and has always been a proud supporter.

Martin said she always looks forward to the hike and getting outside to raise money for a good cause.


