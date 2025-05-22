Fuzz-rock Band 027 returning to Orangeville for home tour stop

May 22, 2025

By Joshua Drakes

From a small community center in the middle of nowhere to what a fan called “Sheer Sonic Noise,” this homegrown punk trio is bringing fuzz-rock back to where it all began. x

On May 23, 027 will be returning to Orangeville’s Oddfellows Hall as part of their ongoing tour across Ontario.

Composed of Keagan Ross (vocals and lead guitar), Caleb Lavictoire (bass), and Gray Laine (drums), the trio began their journey locally – Ross and Lavictoire are both from Orangeville and Laine is from Tottenham.

“Orangeville is where it all started,” Ross said. “It’s the hometown of Caleb and myself, with Gray growing up in Tottenham. This Friday, May 23rd, will be our 7th time playing in the hall.”

He added, “Some of our first shows were at the Oddfellows Hall, which is right off Orangeville’s main drag.”

Ross said that he, Lavictoire and Laine all grew up listening to different genres of music, and after hanging out in jam sessions, a band started to form, which coalesced into 027 in the fall of 2022.

“The three of us grew up listening to a wide variety of music, from punk rock to jazz fusion and Bluegrass,” Ross said. “After a few years of jamming together, we’ve come to create a unique sound of punk rock. We formed through the sheer need to play gigs, it was really important for us to get out in front of whoever we could, whenever we could.”

He continued by saying Fuzz-rock wasn’t an established theme they planned for, but it’s the energy their first EP carried, and it stuck.

“We never really sat down and chose fuzz-rock, but our first EP definitely has a fuzz-rock sound,” Ross said. “This is honestly a result of the music we were inspired by at the time.”

Their songwriting process reflects that spontaneous, raw ethos.

“We write our music in a few different ways,” Ross said. “Some songs are written while jamming, and sometimes songs create themselves, right there on the spot. Others can take hours.

“When it comes to lyrics, they are mostly improvised at gigs or on the spot in the studio.”

Lavictoire said fans can expect a high-energy, community-driven show.

“Our goal for live shows is to get people moving and to create a shared experience where people can have fun and enjoy the music,” Lavictoire said. “To us, it’s all about the community and the experience. If we can inspire you, bring you joy, or leave you with a moment you’ll remember, then we’ve done what we came to do.”

He recalled one especially chaotic, unforgettable night at a venue in downtown Toronto called LowBar.

“The room was a loft consisting of a bedroom, kitchen, and washroom,” Lavictoire said. “Everything you need for an epic night of punk rock. The gig was a farewell party for the Toronto-based band Gubble, so electricity was in the air. By the time our set rolled around, the floors were soaked and the feedback was intense.”

The crowd got even rowdier when a guest vocalist took things to the next level.

It was “a blissful night of Sheer Sonic Volume,” according to Lavictoire.

Such an environment is what fans can expect from a Fuzz-rock performance. High energy and loud music.

Fuzz-rock itself is a niche subgenre of rock music that puts a heavy emphasis on a distortion effect, originally created by guitarists deliberately using faulty equipment to produce a unique sound, which has since been emulated with official sound designs and techniques.

Lavictoire explains that it’s the gritty, hard-hitting sound that makes it unique.

“What makes it unique is the gritty, unpolished sound, thick fuzz tones, stripped-down production, and an intensity that feels real,” Lavictoire said. “We were drawn to that rawness from the start. As big fans of Queens of the Stone Age, we were inspired by how their music hits hard without losing groove or atmosphere.”

Despite Fuzz-rock remaining their theme, their music production has evolved over time, constantly being adjusted with new techniques as they experiment with their sound.

“Our sound on our first EP started much more fuzz/psych rock inspired,” Lavictoire said. “However, over time, we have been experimenting with faster, more technical styles while still maintaining the raw, heavy sound of fuzz-rock.”

And change is still coming.

“Recently, we have been experimenting with a more melodic sound, which we will be implementing in future releases.”

Since their formation, 027 has travelled across the province for live performances.

“Since forming in the fall of 2022, we’ve played over 100 shows,” Laine said. We’ve travelled from Sarnia to Montreal. While we have yet to fulfill any lengthy tours, we have done six Ontario runs. Our next one starts May 23rd in Orangeville.”

As for what comes next for 027, Laine said that it’s a straightforward plan.

“We plan to keep moving along as we always do, just playing as many different shows as we can get,” Laine said. “That’s our number one way to stay connected to our fans. A tour out east is also in the works for August.”

With their amps cranked and no signs of slowing down anytime soon, 027 is ready to turn up the volume and bring their hometown along for the ride.

