General News

Forster's Book Garden closing after 26 years, farewell social to be held this weekend

February 20, 2025

By Zachary Roman

A beloved Bolton bookstore is closing its doors for good. 

Forster’s Book Garden, an independent bookstore located at 266 Queen Street South, is shutting down due to economic reasons after 26 years in business. 

The store was founded, and is run, by Donna and Paul Forster. Their Bernese Mountain Dog, Sterling, also plays a key role welcoming customers to the store. 

“The people are wonderful,” said Donna, when asked what her favourite part of running the business has been. “We’ve had many customers become social friends, it’s just been brilliant.”

Another amazing thing for the Forsters has been watching customers grow up with the business. 

“We’ve had kids come in, and 26 years later, they’re adults coming in with their own children,” said Donna.

Donna said she’s very sad to have to close down. 

“I was prepared to die with my boots on, but it’s not going to happen. It’s been a brilliant 26 years — I don’t want to leave but there’s no choice,” said Donna.

Donna and Paul moved Forster’s Book Garden twice over the years, and each time were overwhelmed with support from the community. They said it is an amazing example of how they have the best customers in the world. 

When they moved Forster’s Book Garden from the Highway 50 Mall to a location on Healey Road, 35 people came to help them do it. They hadn’t even asked; they only let people know they were moving. 

“35 people walking in from the parking lot saying ‘hi, we’re here to help’… I think I had to cry for 10 minutes before we started,” said Donna.

Again, when Forster’s Book Garden moved from Healey Road to its current location, even more people showed up.

“Everything was in here by 12:30 and we started at nine,” said Donna. “It was absolutely incredible, it just blew me away. That’s the kind of customers we have.”

To say a proper goodbye to customers and the community, the Forsters are hosting a farewell social with coffee and cookies from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 at the store. All are welcome to drop by and share memories.


