Filming of Christmas movie creates minor delays in downtown Orangeville

The north side of Broadway and part of Orangeville’s downtown medians will see an early winter over the next week, minus the cold.

The Town of Orangeville will be host to Cineflix (Trading Up) Inc. as they film their latest Christmas movie, Trading Up Christmas.

Filming will take place on the north side of Broadway, between First Street and Second Street, and will include some of Orangeville’s businesses during the shoot. Parking will be restricted in this area during that time.

Restrictions will occur:

September 13: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

September 16: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Although no road closures will occur, traffic may experience minor interruptions and delays, including intermittent stoppage for a scene. Traffic facilitation will be provided to mitigate any potential issues.

Minor alterations will be made to the area on Broadway, including the removal or covering of flowers, the addition of winter decor, frosting in windows, and artificial snow. Transit stops and sidewalks will remain open to the public and businesses will be accessible during their individual operating hours.

Cineflix (Trading Up) Inc. will also be utilizing approximately 45 parking spots in the back parking lot at Alder Street Recreation Centre, located near the BMX part. This area of the parking lot will be closed the morning of Sunday, September 8 and will re-open on Tuesday, September 17.

The community is welcome to observe filming from a safe distance without compromising the set.

