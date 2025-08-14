General News

Families invited to journey through time at the Orangeville Public Library

August 14, 2025   ·   0 Comments

August’s Expert in the Library event features author and activist Rosemary Sadlier

Families and curious minds of all ages are invited to get ready for school in a whole new way. On August 24, journey through time with author and activist Rosemary Sadlier, OONt, as she shares her stories from The Kids Book of Black History in Canada.

The event, held in partnership with the Orangeville Public Library and the Dufferin County Canadian Black Association (DCCBA), pays recognition to Emancipation Day. It is celebrated in Canada annually on August 1, commemorating the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833, marking the end of slavery in Canada and across the British Empire.

Sadlier will lead attendees through an engaging and interactive discussion on the achievements of Black Canadians, the communities that stood behind them and the role of education in their lives.

A past president of the Ontario Black History Society, Sadlier received the Order of Ontario (OONt) for her instrumental work in having Black History Month and Emancipation Day recognized in Canada.

Her wealth of experience and rich storytelling makes this event a fun and inspiring way to explore Canadian history and celebrate diversity. Families and friends can expect to engage in meaningful conversations in preparation to begin the new school year.

Back to School… Then and Now will be held Sunday, August 24 at 2 p.m. at the Mill Street Library.


