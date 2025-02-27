Headline News

Everything you need to know about voting in today’s provincial election

February 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding.

To find out where your polling station is, enter your postal code into “Voter Information Service” on the Election Ontario website at elections.on.ca.

The polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and there are several voting locations in Orangeville.

The voting locations include:

  • Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre – 6 Northmen Way, Orangeville
  • Alder Recreation Centre – 275 Alder Street, Orangeville
  • Parkinson Centennial Public School – 120 Lawrence Avenue, Orangeville
  • Westside Secondary School – 300 Alder Street, Orangeville
  • Peter Elementary School – 46 Dawson Road, Orangeville
  • Orangeville and District Seniors Centre – 26 Bythia Street, Orangeville
  • Monora Park Pavilion – 500 Monora Park Drive, Orangeville
  • Credit Meadows Elementary School – 220 Blind Line, Orangeville
  • Island Lake Public School – 50 Oak Ridge Drive, Orangeville

There are seven candidates running in the Dufferin–Caledon riding.

Incumbent PC Party MPP Sylvia Jones, who has won the last five elections in the riding, is seeking re-election. She has been serving as the deputy premier and minister of health since 2022.

Sandy Brown, former mayor of Orangeville, is seeking election under the Green Party of Ontario banner.

Michael Dehn, mayor of Erin, is running for the Liberal Party of Ontario in the provincial election.

George Nakitsas, who worked for NDP leaders Jack Layton and Ed Broadbent for over 10 years, has put his name forward to represent the NDP.

Jeffrey Halsall is running as an Independent, Kris Eggleton is running as a New Blue Party candidate and Alexey Cherkashov is running as an Ontario Moderate Party candidate.

In the 2022 provincial election, the voter turnout was 41.67 per cent or 46,088 of the eligible 110,615 voters cast a ballot in Dufferin–Caledon. This was on par with the provincial turnout of 43.5 per cent, which was the lowest voter turnout on record since Ontario was founded.   

This year, 6.14 per cent of eligible Ontario voters have taken part in advanced voting. In 2022, 9.92 per cent of voters cast ballots in early voting and in 2018 it was 6.8 per cent.

Roughly 10.8 million people are eligible to vote in Ontario.

The results of the 2022 provincial election in Dufferin–Caledon were:

  • Sylvia Jones (PC Party) received 49.67 per cent of the vote
  • Bob Gordanier (Liberal Party) received 18.81 per cent of the vote
  • Laura Campbell (Green Party) received 14.13 per cent of the vote
  • Tess Prendergast (NDP) received 10.77 per cent of the vote
  • Andrea Banyai (New Blue Party) received 4.94 per cent of the vote
  • Lil Nguyen (Ontario Party) received 1.28 per cent of the vote
  • Erickumar Emmanuel (Moderate) received 0.23 per cent of the vote
  • Kay Sayer (Public Benefit) received 0.17 per cent of the vote

All voting information in the upcoming provincial election can be found at elections.on.ca or by calling the Dufferin–Caledon Elections Ontario Office at 1-(833)-505-3408 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. The office is also open on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

The Elections Ontario Office is located at 695 Riddell Road, Orangeville, Unit 1D, next to Bolts Plus.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville council hears about proposed six-story development on Broadway

By JAMES MATTHEWS Proponents of a Broadway housing development knocked a storey off the proposed building and have put more housing units into their revised ...

Orangeville Food Bank raises over $173,000 at annual Coldest Night of the Year

By Sam Odrowski The community came together in significant numbers to fight homelessness and food insecurity in Dufferin County over the weekend. The Coldest Night ...

Everything you need to know about voting in today’s provincial election

By Sam Odrowski The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding. To find ...

Orangeville Blitz donates 150 stuffed animals to Headwaters

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Staying at a hospital can be a scary and difficult situation, especially for pediatric patients. However, a local ...

Amidst uncertain future for local Crime Stoppers branch, Dufferin County kicks in funds

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has pledged to provide $10,000 in financial assistance to Crime Stoppers of Simcoe–Dufferin–Muskoka, following a ...

Mono deputy mayor was in conflict in trail vote: integrity commissioner

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono Deputy Mayor Fred Nix has been found to have been in a conflict of interest when he participated in a council ...

Mono council will revisit vote on land for Bruce Trail

By JAMES MATTHEWS Even municipal councils are entitled to claim a mulligan and revisit their vote on an issue after they were rapped on the ...

Nominations open on Valentine’s Day for Rotary Community Choice Grants

By Sam Odrowski Is there one or more local nonprofits in the community you feel deserve extra funding? Now is the chance to show some ...

Dufferin–Caledon Provincial Election Debates to feature local candidates

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Four Dufferin-based non-profits have teamed up to host two local debates for the 2025 Provincial Election.  The Dufferin Board ...

Town scales back scope of new fire station project

By JAMES MATTHEWS Town staff have scaled back the scope of Orangeville’s new fire station proposal with the hope of trimming construction costs. The changes ...