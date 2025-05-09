Enjoy free fishing over Mother’s Day weekend

May 9, 2025 · 0 Comments

Looking to fish this weekend?

You can do so free of charge, as the Ontario government announced it is waiving the requirement for a fishing license. However, all conservation licence catch and size limits, sanctuaries and all other fishing regulations still apply.

“Fishing is a timeless Ontario tradition that brings people together. Whether you’re an experienced angler or casting a line for the first time, fishing is a great way to connect with loved ones and enjoy everything the great outdoors has to offer,” said Ontario’s Minister of Natural Resources Mike Harris.

“This Mother’s Day weekend, why not get outside and enjoy the water with friends and family, all while supporting local jobs and communities that thrive through fishing.”

This weekend is the second of four opportunities for Ontarians to fish for free this year. The remaining dates are Father’s Day weekend (June 14-15) and Family Fishing Week (June 28-July 6).

Readers Comments (0)