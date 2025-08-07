General News

End of the Summer Party returns to Mono College Park next month

August 7, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Sun’s out, fun’s out!

The 4th Annual Cardinal Woods End of Summer Party in the Park is planned for Sept. 7, and organizers promise a day filled with family fun, food, and community connection.

The event takes place at Mono College Park and gets underway at noon.

“There’s lots to do for everyone — from games and activities to music and entertainment — and best of all, parents don’t have to pay for each activity. Everything is included in the ticket price, making it a stress-free, affordable way to enjoy a full day out with the family,” said Shaista Pabla, who co-organizes the event with Kim Moore.

Some of the highlights for this year include pony rides, a petting zoo, meet and greet with fun characters, live bands and performances, face painting, a crafts table, multiple bouncy castles, a vendor marketplace and food trucks on site.

“We host this event annually to celebrate the community, strengthen relationships, and give families a chance to enjoy a meaningful, affordable day together. It’s become a tradition that helps bring people together in a positive, relaxed setting,” Pabla explained.

Last year, roughly 1,200 people attended the event.

A raffle that’s being held at the event will support Caledon Dufferin Victim Services.

Tickets are $10 and provide all-inclusive access to the event. Kids two and under can enter for free.

Anyone who has questions about the event can email cardinalwoodssocial@gmail.com.

“Come out and make the most of the end of summer! This is your chance to enjoy a full day of fun, food, and connection without breaking the bank,” said Pabla. “Whether you’re a returning guest or it’s your first time, you’ll leave with great memories — and probably a few new friends too.”


