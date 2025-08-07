End of the Summer Party returns to Mono College Park next month

By Sam Odrowski

Sun’s out, fun’s out!

The 4th Annual Cardinal Woods End of Summer Party in the Park is planned for Sept. 7, and organizers promise a day filled with family fun, food, and community connection.

The event takes place at Mono College Park and gets underway at noon.

“There’s lots to do for everyone — from games and activities to music and entertainment — and best of all, parents don’t have to pay for each activity. Everything is included in the ticket price, making it a stress-free, affordable way to enjoy a full day out with the family,” said Shaista Pabla, who co-organizes the event with Kim Moore.

Some of the highlights for this year include pony rides, a petting zoo, meet and greet with fun characters, live bands and performances, face painting, a crafts table, multiple bouncy castles, a vendor marketplace and food trucks on site.

“We host this event annually to celebrate the community, strengthen relationships, and give families a chance to enjoy a meaningful, affordable day together. It’s become a tradition that helps bring people together in a positive, relaxed setting,” Pabla explained.

Last year, roughly 1,200 people attended the event.

A raffle that’s being held at the event will support Caledon Dufferin Victim Services.

Tickets are $10 and provide all-inclusive access to the event. Kids two and under can enter for free.

Anyone who has questions about the event can email cardinalwoodssocial@gmail.com.

“Come out and make the most of the end of summer! This is your chance to enjoy a full day of fun, food, and connection without breaking the bank,” said Pabla. “Whether you’re a returning guest or it’s your first time, you’ll leave with great memories — and probably a few new friends too.”

