Eight faucets stolen from hardware store in Orangeville

August 21, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a shoplifting incident at a hardware store on Fourth Avenue in Orangeville and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals.

Dufferin OPP responded to a report of a theft on July 29, shortly before 9 a.m. It was reported that one suspect entered the store and allegedly stole eight faucets, while a second individual remained outside in a white Chevrolet Trax with Ontario licence plate DAWE 989.

The suspect who entered the store is described as having a darker complexion, beard and thin build, wearing a baseball-style hat, white shirt, and dark pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 with incident number E251008896.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.


