East Garafraxa man wins $100,000 from ticket bought at Orangeville 7-Eleven

An East Garafraxa man recently won $100,000 in a recent Triple Millions main draw.

Robert McGregor has 100,000 reasons to celebrate after securing the win in the Aug. 29 main draw.

Triple Millions is a limited time OLG lottery game that was available for $20 from June 20 to Aug. 29, of this year.

The game featured three $1 million guaranteed top prizes, three $50,000 early bird prizes, and 402 additional prizes between $1,000 and $250,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Broadway in Orangeville.

