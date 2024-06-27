Dunk Disposal offering free pick-up of unwanted tires, bikes

By Constance Scrafield

Cameron Dunkerley once told us, “I don’t want to be the tallest tower because I’ve burnt the other towers down; I want everybody else to be a tall tower too.”

He was talking about his approach to competition, and how competition can be comradely rather than confrontational. It has been his and his brother Devon’s style of doing business, a business that originally happened to them more than they decided to build it. It began in 2015, when Cameron got his first truck and in a natural inclination to be helpful, offered to pick up and move various things for friends and family from and to an assortment of destinations.

Before very long he and Devon were making money at moving things and then, they were useful about taking away old things, renovation waste, decks, and hot tubs and so it grew. They extended what they could actually manage to remove at one time and time came when they needed a bigger truck and soon enough, another truck and people to work for them.

Their sincere focus on depositing waste in an environmental way has done well for them too. Additionally, their routine of driving considerable distances to collect specific items on specific days for free has introduced them to a number of people who are calling them later to do a paid clearing job.

Keeping to their principles of caring for the community and the environment has led to steady success and their media person Kayla Tudor informed us in a telephone interview this week that they are waiting for the delivery of three new trucks.

July 2 is the first or this season’s free pick-ups by Dunk Disposal. This one is for whole tires and rims lying around. Dunk Disposal will be making the rounds of Shelburne, Orangeville, Caledon and Brampton for only the second year with this project. Last year was so successful they have had many calls to do it again.

The tires are dropped at an environmentally sourced outlet, a special rubber waste disposal, which recycles rubber for other uses.

July 17 is the next pick-up for this season and is the bike drive day for the same area for a non-profit organization in Brampton, Heartbeat Bikes. This is their fifth year with this drive. The owner of Heartbeat Bikes takes all the bikes and repairs and rebuilds them as necessary. Many of them are given to kids who need them. Some are sold for much less than a second-hand shop would price them.

Cameron Dunkerley’s motto is generally, “donate don’t dump.” Dunk wants to provide a helpful community public service to collect waste and stay away from landfills. After the day of picking up materials, everything is taken out of the trucks and donated as useful to non-profits or disposed to green waste units. They keep an environmental statement.

Whatever cannot be resold is broken into different waste agencies. They go to specific dumps but Dunk does not deliver to landfills. Currently, the big business demand is for the removal of hot tubs and deck removal, renovation debris.

Ms. Tudor has her own media business and has been working with Dunk Disposal for over a year.

She told the Citizen, “Dunk is going to Caledon Village, moving to bigger space for warehousing refuse and an office as of early July. It’s an exciting move for them.”

On June 15 for Caledon Day Festival, they staged a clear out, a weekend of free waste collection for Mom Markets.

Looks as though doing the best for the community matters to Dunk Disposal.

To book a free pick-up for tires and rims on July 2 or for the bike drive on July 17, call or text 647-499-5123 or email contact@dunkdisposal.ca.

