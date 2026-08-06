Headline News

Dundalk-Orangeville bus service continues as regional transit study moves ahead

August 6, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Regional bus service connecting Dundalk and Orangeville will continue while officials work toward creating a unified transit network spanning four counties.

Bruce, Dufferin, Grey and Wellington counties, along with Saugeen Mobility and Regional Transit (SMART), announced interim transit services will remain in place or be expanded as a regional transit study moves toward a draft plan expected in the fall.

The study aims to create a seamless transit network across the four counties, with a final decision expected from councils and the SMART Board in 2027.

“To make sure riders aren’t left without service while the study continues, interim bus routes across the region are being maintained or expanded,” said the County of Dufferin in an announcement on July 30.

The Grey Transit Route (GTR) 2 between Dundalk and Orangeville, along with Guelph Owen Sound Transit (GOST), will continue operating.

GTR Route 5, connecting Owen Sound and Wiarton, is being reintroduced this fall.

A seasonal extension of Route 5 to Sauble Beach will be considered for the summer of 2027. The County of Dufferin says this will help cover peak tourism season, pending funding approval.

“Continuing these services protects existing ridership and gives residents continued access to transit while long-term options are investigated,” the county stated. “These services are funded within each county’s approved 2026 budget and supported by the Ontario Transit Investment Fund.”

The regional transit study comes as communities across rural Ontario face growing transportation challenges, with population growth, an aging population and the rising cost of living making reliable transit increasingly important.

For Dufferin residents, the study could help shape future connections between Orangeville and neighbouring communities, where limited transit options make regional travel difficult for those without access to a vehicle.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Dundalk-Orangeville bus service continues as regional transit study moves ahead

By Sam Odrowski Regional bus service connecting Dundalk and Orangeville will continue while officials work toward creating a unified transit network spanning four counties. Bruce, ...

Choices opens new facility with family unit for people facing homelessness

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Choices Shelter and Support Services officially opened the doors to its newest housing facility at 18 Townline in ...

Two-vehicle collision in Mulmur results in death of motorcyclist from Wellington North

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, with assistance from Dufferin County Paramedic Services and local fire departments, responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision in Mulmur ...

Local Daycare’s annual Trikeathon keeps support rolling for Headwaters Health Care Centre

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Sandbox Tech Child Care Ltd.’s annual Trikeathon has become a long-running tradition of community giving, with this year’s ...

Mono considers height limits in some zoning regulations

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono has started the process to consider amending its building and zoning bylaws. Council directed municipal staff to review the town’s Comprehensive ...

Behind the vote: Orangeville councillors reflect on lessons learned after years in office

By Sam Odrowski After years of making decisions at the council table, three Orangeville councillors say one of the biggest lessons they have learned is ...

Theatre Orangeville plans concert on Hockley Road farm property

By JAMES MATTHEWS One way Mono supports worthy causes is by waiving certain fees for charitable events. Not-for-profit Theatre Orangeville requested Mono council waive a ...

Creelman seeks support for justice centre designation

By JAMES MATTHEWS Caseload growth in Orangeville courts suggests merit in the municipality being designated a provincial justice centre. Dufferin County Coun. John Creelman, who ...

Bruce Trails Conservancy launches Passport to Nature program

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Bruce Trail Conservancy (BTC) has launched a new initiative, Passport to Nature, designed to make Canada’s oldest ...

Review: Theatre Orangeville’s ‘Into the Woods’ brings life lessons and laughs

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville’s Young Company brought their A-game on July 24 with Into the Woods, their latest musical production. ...