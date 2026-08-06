Dundalk-Orangeville bus service continues as regional transit study moves ahead

August 6, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Regional bus service connecting Dundalk and Orangeville will continue while officials work toward creating a unified transit network spanning four counties.

Bruce, Dufferin, Grey and Wellington counties, along with Saugeen Mobility and Regional Transit (SMART), announced interim transit services will remain in place or be expanded as a regional transit study moves toward a draft plan expected in the fall.

The study aims to create a seamless transit network across the four counties, with a final decision expected from councils and the SMART Board in 2027.

“To make sure riders aren’t left without service while the study continues, interim bus routes across the region are being maintained or expanded,” said the County of Dufferin in an announcement on July 30.

The Grey Transit Route (GTR) 2 between Dundalk and Orangeville, along with Guelph Owen Sound Transit (GOST), will continue operating.

GTR Route 5, connecting Owen Sound and Wiarton, is being reintroduced this fall.

A seasonal extension of Route 5 to Sauble Beach will be considered for the summer of 2027. The County of Dufferin says this will help cover peak tourism season, pending funding approval.

“Continuing these services protects existing ridership and gives residents continued access to transit while long-term options are investigated,” the county stated. “These services are funded within each county’s approved 2026 budget and supported by the Ontario Transit Investment Fund.”

The regional transit study comes as communities across rural Ontario face growing transportation challenges, with population growth, an aging population and the rising cost of living making reliable transit increasingly important.

For Dufferin residents, the study could help shape future connections between Orangeville and neighbouring communities, where limited transit options make regional travel difficult for those without access to a vehicle.

Readers Comments (0)