Dufferin Parent Support Network celebrating 25th anniversary

June 7, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Parents Support Network, formerly the Dufferin Parent Support Network is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

To celebrate, a special evening for parents is planned at Best Western – Orangeville on Wednesday, June 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., titled Parenting Together – Celebrating 25 Years.

Those who purchase a ticket to the event, which are available for $25 each, will receive a charcuterie board, dinner, dessert, one free cocktail drink, and unlimited soft drinks.

There will also be a guided hands-on art workshop, with all materials included, by renowned art therapist, Rapinder Kaur, from Art as Therapy.

The event will also feature door prizes.

“This is a special ‘Night Out’ that has been reserved for parents & caregivers. We will be celebrating our 25th anniversary and celebrating parenting and all of their amazing/hard work,” said Loren Raan, project coordinator for the Parent Support Network.

The Parent Support Network runs free workshops and offers free resources to parents in Dufferin County and surrounding areas throughout the year.

