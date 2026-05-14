Dufferin OPP warns residents of current fraud trends

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Habitat for Humanity is displaying one of its tiny homes at the Orangeville ReStore to promote its new ...

Dufferin Detachment Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, alongside local fire departments and emergency crews, are investigating a suspicious structure fire in Amaranth. On May 9, ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new wellness-focused business is bringing a different kind of spa experience to downtown Orangeville following the recent ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville’s drinking water remained of good quality last year, according to annual testing. But there were some reported ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville Hydro continues to be rated among the industry’s top-tier by provincial regulators. Gia DeJulio, Hydro’s board of directors chairperson, said when ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new community-driven awareness video is putting a spotlight on gender-based violence in Dufferin County and Caledon, using ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville is making headway toward making the town more accessible to all residents and visitors, according to a prominent local accessibility advocate. ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An upcoming inclusive community walk in Orangeville will highlight the importance of belonging, accessibility, and visibility for people ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The fight against a proposed gravel pit in northern Dufferin County is entering a new phase, as residents ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The protests, running in the afternoon on April 29, were meant to challenge what the allied unions described ...