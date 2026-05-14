Dufferin OPP warns residents of current fraud trends
May 14, 2026 ·
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Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are warning residents about ongoing fraudulent activity affecting communities across Dufferin County and throughout Ontario.
Fraudsters continue to use increasingly sophisticated tactics to target victims, often creating a sense of urgency, fear, or emotional distress to obtain money or personal information.
If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
There are several types of fraud that are commonly used to steal money from members of the public.
Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scams
- The caller claims to be a CRA agent.
- Victims are told they owe outstanding taxes or have issues with their Social Insurance Number.
- The caller requests personal or financial information and may threaten arrest or legal action if immediate payment is not made.
Bank and financial institution scams
- The suspect poses as a bank representative or investigator.
- Victims may be asked to assist with a “fraud investigation.”
- The caller instructs victims to withdraw funds and provide the money to them, sometimes arranging in-person pick-ups.
Emergency (grandparent) scams
- The caller pretends to be a loved one in distress or a representative such as a police officer or lawyer.
- Victims are told there is an urgent situation requiring immediat! e financial assistance.
- Requests for money are often accompanied by instructions for secrecy.
Romance scams
- Suspects use social media or dating platforms with fake profiles.
- They build trust quickly and develop online relationships.
- Victims are eventually asked to send money for fabricated emergencies or promises that never materialize.
Contractor scams
- Requests for large upfront deposits.
- Refusal to obtain proper permits or provide written contracts.
- Excuses for delays accompanied by demands for additional funds.
- Offers of “leftover materials” or deals that seem too good to be true.
Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin scams
- Fraudsters demand payment through Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.
- Victims may be directed to use Bitcoin ATMs to send funds.
- These scams are often linked to CRA, bank, or emergency scams, where victims are told this i! s the only way to make payment.
- Once sent, cryptocurrency transactions are extremely difficult to trace or recover.
Online marketplace and text message scams (emerging trends)
- Fraudulent listings or buyers on online marketplaces.
- Phishing text messages claiming to be from delivery companies, banks, or government agencies.
- Links designed to steal personal or financial information.
Residents are reminded to never share personal or financial information with unknown individuals, verify the identity of callers, and take time to confirm any urgent requests for money. Police and government agencies will never request payment in Bitcoin or gift cards.