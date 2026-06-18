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Dufferin OPP investigating sexual assault reports at Island Lake Conservation Area

June 18, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating two separate reports of sexual assault that occurred at Island Lake Conservation Area in the Town of Orangeville.

On Saturday, June 13, at approximately 1 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was approached by an older male who engaged in unwanted physical contact.

On Tuesday, June 16, at approximately 11 a.m., a 28-year-old woman reported being approached by an older male matching the description provided in the earlier incident. Unwanted physical contact was also reported.

The male is described as 50 to 60 years old, South Asian and bald.

Both incidents remain under active investigation.

The OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour in the area, or who has information related to the incidents, to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122, referencing file E260835705.

Police say officers are increasing patrols in and around the conservation area to enhance public safety and provide reassurance to the community.

The OPP is reminding all visitors, particularly women who may be walking alone, to take precautions when using trails and public outdoor spaces.

Safety tips:

  • Be aware of your surroundings at all times and trust your instincts
  • Avoid isolated or less-travelled areas
  • Walk with a friend or in groups whenever possible
  • Let someone know your route and expected return time
  • Keep your cell phone charged and accessible
  • Consider carrying a personal safety alarm
  • If you feel unsafe, leave the area immediately and seek help

Anyone who observes suspicious activity or feels threatened is encouraged to contact 911 immediately.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.


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