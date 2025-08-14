General News

Dufferin OPP charge Alliston and Mulmur residents with trafficking cocaine

August 14, 2025

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed search warrants at residences in Alliston and Fergus, as well as on two vehicles, one in Orangeville and one in Alliston.

During the operation, police seized a quantity of drugs, including cocaine, cash, cell phones, and a vehicle. Two individuals were arrested in connection with the investigation.

In the spring, Dufferin OPP launched a drug trafficking investigation targeting Orangeville and Shelburne, based on information received by police.

On Aug. 6, members of the Dufferin OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from the Collingwood CSCU, Nottawasaga CSCU, and Huronia West CSCU, executed several search warrants.

The operation led to the arrest of two individuals.

Cory Stoneham, 31, from Alliston, has been charged with:

•      Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

•      Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

•      Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada

Sharle Milks, 57, from Mulmur, has been charged with:

•      Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

•      Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

•      Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada

The following items were seized during the investigation:

  • 61 grams of cocaine
  • Large quantity of Canadian currency
  • Debt list
  • Three cell phones
  • Scales
  • Food mixers containing cocaine residue

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dufferin OPP.

Information can also be anonymously reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or crimestopperssdm.com.


