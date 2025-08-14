General News

Dufferin County Culinary Collective launches Field Trip Series

August 14, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin County is inviting the community to celebrate and learn about local food and farming culture through a new field trip series.

The Dufferin County Culinary Collective (DCCC) has launched a hands-on initiative known as the Field Trip Series. The goal of the initiative is to take a “field trip” every other month and introduce Dufferin County residents to different local farms or food production sites.

During these field trips, visitors have the chance to explore the stories, challenges, and innovations behind the region’s culinary and agri-food community.

“We figured it’s better to get out in the community and learn what’s happening instead of just sitting and talking in a room discussing the concerns and opportunities within the sector,” said Jasmine Panesar, economic development officer for the County of Dufferin.

The initiative was created by the Dufferin County Culinary Collective (DCCC), and is made up of businesses, farmers, food producers, restaurants, cafes, breweries, distillers, wineries and educators.

The idea for the field trips stemmed from a growing concern about the lack of knowledge and education around the agricultural sector. It’s also seen as a way to highlight Dufferin County as a culinary destination.

“This is a huge education piece to show who our farmers are, where our food comes from, how it gets out into the community,” said Panesar. “It’s about focusing and promoting Dufferin County as a vibrant culinary destination.”

According to the Dufferin Federation of Agriculture (DFA), one of the most significant economic contributors in Dufferin County is agriculture, with over 700 farms in the community. The top five farm commodities in Dufferin County include cattle, dairy, potatoes, soybeans and corn.

The DCCC hosted its first field trip for the series back in June, with a visit to Lennox Farm in Melancthon.

The second stop of the Dufferin County Culinary Collective Field Trip Series will take place on Aug. 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hereward Farms, a family-owned lavender farm in East Garafraxa.

During the field trip to Hereward Farms, visitors will have a chance to tour the lavender farm, learn about agricultural tourism as a business while also connecting with fellow culinary, agricultural and business leaders.

Panesar told the Free Press that each field trip will focus on a different topic that is specific to the featured farm, food producer, brewery or restaurant.

Attendees must arrive at Hereward Farms by 1:30 p.m., using their own mode of transportation. Transportation will not be provided.

Spots for the field trip are limited with only 40 spaces available.

Those interested in attending the tour of Hereward Farms can register for the field trip by visiting www.dufferincounty.ca. The event is free to attend.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

East Garafraxa business fundraises for 22-year-old recovering from serious workplace accident

By Sam Odrowski A remarkable display of support unfolded in Dufferin County over the weekend, as the community rallied to aid a young man’s recovery. ...

Over 40 firefighters extinguish large field fire in Mono amid dry, windy conditions

By Sam Odrowski A fast-moving field fire in Mono scorched five acres of land by the time Orangeville Fire Service arrived at the scene to ...

Police search for four suspects following daytime bank robbery on Broadway

A bank on Broadway in Orangeville was the recent target of a robbery. Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a robbery that occurred ...

New record: Over 100 babies born at Headwaters last month

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A baby boom has come to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). The local hospital announced in a social ...

Orangeville mayor says speed cameras are ‘not a cash grab’

By James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Orangeville motorists will be monitored by way of speed cameras on some town thoroughfares starting next year. Council ...

Orangeville to consider municipal invasive species management of Phragmites australis

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville council will soon consider taking steps against the introduction of invasive plant species. Councillor Tess Prendergast gave ...

Orangeville shortens new legislated budgeting process

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville council and staff are trying to keep the annual budget process close to past practice, despite provisions ...

Off-duty nurse jumps into action to help man having medical emergency at Tim Horton’s

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Shelburne woman is praising the quick actions of an off-duty nurse from Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC), ...

Orangeville trustee at Upper Grand District School Board elected as new vice-chair

By Paula Brown Shelburne resident and Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) trustee Alethia O’Hara-Stephenson is stepping into a new role. During a special board ...

Prefabricated MRI unit placed at Headwaters Health Care Centre

By Paula Brown Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has reached another milestone in bringing the community its first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite. The local ...