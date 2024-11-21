Dufferin Christmas Market to feature over 150 vendors selling all handmade products

By Sam Odrowski

The first-ever Dufferin Christmas Market is coming to the Orangeville Fairgrounds this weekend, featuring over 150 vendors selling a wide array of handcrafted items.

The Dufferin Christmas Market will be spreading holiday cheer and helping residents get a jump on holiday shopping when it takes place for the first time on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost to enter the market is $3 per person, and all of the money generated from admission goes to the Orangeville Food Bank.

“It’s going to be such an amazing, festive event that you can bring the whole family to,” said Julie McNeely-Heath, who’s organizing the event with her husband James Heath. “We’ve got a letter-writing station for the kids to write their letters to Santa. They can take in some colouring at that station too while their mom and dad shop.”

McNeely-Heath said she’s anticipating anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 attendees during the event, making it one of the largest Christmas events in the community.

“That’s what we strive to get to and build towards, so we’re hopeful that the community comes out strong and supports us on Nov. 23,” she said.

Products sold at the market are entirely handmade, and in addition to craft vendors, there will be food trucks, entertainment for kids, Christmas carollers, dance performances and a food truck area for hungry shoppers.

Six “kidpreneurs” are participating in the vendor market between the ages of eight and 16 who have a talent for making handcrafted items such as jewelry or crocheted clothing and accessories.

The adult entrepreneurs filling out both the Exhibition and Agricultural Hall at the Orangeville Fairgrounds will sell everything from décor and art to self-care products, soap and festive baked goods.

“There’s different community groups involved, there’s different local businesses involved. It really does drive home the shop local aspect, taking into account quality, handmade items that you can purchase for family members and anyone on your gift giving list,” said McNeely-Heath.

“But also, just knowing that you’re supporting local business owners by attending the event and shopping the event, and also, helping with the food crisis that we’re currently in the middle of, that the Orangeville food bank is taking head on.”

In addition to the Dufferin Christmas Market, McNeely Health said she’d encourage residents to enjoy all of the other holiday-themed events coming up in the area.

“Start the holidays off right,” she said. “Take in the Tree Lighting [outside of Town Hall on Nov. 15] and the festivities along Broadway this weekend, and then carry on with different activities every other weekend, including ours, the very following weekend. There’s some other amazing activities that the Orangeville Agricultural Society is also doing like a Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 14.”

The Orangeville Fairgrounds are located at 247090 Side Rd. 5, Mono.

