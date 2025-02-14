Headline News

Dufferin–Caledon Provincial Election Debates to feature local candidates

February 14, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Four Dufferin-based non-profits have teamed up to host two local debates for the 2025 Provincial Election. 

The Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT) announced in a Feb. 4 press release that they are partnering with the Orangeville Food Bank, the Dufferin Federation of Agriculture, and the Great Dufferin Home Builders Association to host the Provincial Election Debates for the Dufferin-Caledon riding.

“These debates provide a vital opportunity for voters to hear directly from the candidates, learn about their platforms, and make informed decisions ahead of the upcoming election,” wrote DBOT.

The debates have been scheduled for Feb. 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Orangeville Theatre, and Feb. 20 at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Both debates will be open to the public to attend and all residents of Dufferin County and the Town of Caledon have been invited to engage and participate in the democratic events. The debate scheduled in Orangeville will also be filmed by Rogers TV, with further broadcasting details to follow.  

During the two debates, questions will be taken from the floor, allowing local voters to directly address candidates on the issues that matter most to them. 

All candidates who have declared their intention to run in the Dufferin-Caledon riding have been invited to participate in the debates.

Candidates who are running in the Dufferin-Caledon riding include: Sandy Brown for the Green Party, George Nakitas for the New Democratic Party (NDP), Michael Dehn for the Liberal Party and Sylvia Jones for the Conservative Party.

Ontarians will take to the polls on Feb. 27. 

Voters are encouraged to visit the Dufferin Board of Trade website at www.dufferinbot.ca to get up-to-date information on the election, details about the debates and candidate bios.


