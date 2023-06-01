Duck Day raises around $30,000 for Grand Valley Lions

June 1, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Grand Valley Lions 26th Annual Duck Day took over Hereward Park on Saturday (May 27), featuring live music, delicious food, kids’ activities and, of course, the highly sought-after duck race.

The event generated roughly $30,000 for the Grand Valley Lions, who will use the money supporting charitable organizations within the community, such as the Little Lions Learn to Skate program, Grand Valley 85 Air Cadets Squadron, Grand Valley Food Bank, and Headwaters Health Care Centre.

Grand Valley Lions Duck Day chair, Randy McClelland, told the Citizen about 3,000 people filled Hereward Park to see the duck drop on Saturday, and he’d deem it a great success.

He said the event’s made possible each year through the support of Grand Valley residents and businesses.

“We had lots of volunteers, and we want to thank all of them,” McClelland said. “Obviously, they’re not all lions, so we have great support from the community volunteer wise, sponsor wise – you name it.”

McClelland told the Citizen the Grand Valley Lions want to thank everyone who bought a ticket for the duck race and supported the event’s success.

The Grand Valley Lions look forward to putting the event on again next year.

