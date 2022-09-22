Dedication ceremony set for monument at Greenwood Cemetery

September 22, 2022 · 0 Comments

Orangeville’s Royal Canadian Legion Br. 233 will conduct a dedication ceremony for the new veterans’ monument that’s being placed at the Greenwood Cemetery on Sunday (Sept. 25).

The ceremony will incorporate the renowned Act of Remembrance service dictated by Legion tradition.

Attendees are expected to include MP Kyle Seeback, MPP Sylvia Jones, Mayor Sandy Brown and members of Orangeville council, Royal Canadian Legion Zone Commanders, sponsors and donors, and a Legion Colour Party.

The service will form up Sunday, Sept. 25 at 11:00 a.m. and commence at 11:30, with a reception to follow at the Legion.

Greenwood Cemetery is located at 553002 County Road 16.

All are welcome.

Readers Comments (0)