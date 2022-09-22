General News

Dedication ceremony set for monument at Greenwood Cemetery

September 22, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Orangeville’s Royal Canadian Legion Br. 233 will conduct a dedication ceremony for the new veterans’ monument that’s being placed at the Greenwood Cemetery on Sunday (Sept. 25). 

The ceremony will incorporate the renowned Act of Remembrance service dictated by Legion tradition.

Attendees are expected to include MP Kyle Seeback, MPP Sylvia Jones, Mayor Sandy Brown and members of Orangeville council, Royal Canadian Legion Zone Commanders, sponsors and donors, and a Legion Colour Party.

The service will form up Sunday, Sept. 25 at 11:00 a.m. and commence at 11:30, with a reception to follow at the Legion.

Greenwood Cemetery is located at 553002 County Road 16.

All are welcome.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Memorial walk for residential school survivors returning to Alder

By Sam Odrowski A memorial walk for victims of Indian Residential Schools is returning to Orangeville on Oct. 1. The walk starts at 1 p.m. ...

Heidi’s Walk For Hope held in-person for first time, raises record $30,000

By Sam Odrowski In honour of victims of domestic violence, Heidi’s Walk for Hope returned to Orangeville in person on Sunday (Sept. 18) for the ...

Autism Speaks Walk returns to Orangeville this weekend

By Sam Odrowski The annual Autism Speaks Canada Walk is returning to Orangeville after the event was held as a car parade in 2021 due ...

Dufferin Farm Tour returning after two-year pause

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Have you ever wondered how the local farms in Dufferin County operated on a day-to-day basis? After a ...