Decline in interest cuts down tree sapling program

October 10, 2024

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville council is wrapping up its Baby Tree sapling program.

The Baby Tree program was created to build a sense of belonging and community spirit within the town by celebrating babies registered in the program with an annual tree-planting ceremony and plaque placed alongside the tree.

But there has been low participation in recent years, which brought the Community Services Department to review the program’s overall impact.

As a result, staff proposed that the town no longer lead the coordination of the program.

“The department is finding it challenging to properly resource the program and find new locations to plant the trees,” according to a report from council’s Oct. 7 meeting.

“As a result, staff recommend that the Baby Tree program either be transferred to Sustainable Orangeville or be dissolved.”

To cover the program for the current year, the Community Services Department will order trees, a commemoration plaque, and determine the location for the fall dedication ceremony prior to the program’s end.

In coordination with the Sustainable Orangeville committee, the dedication ceremony for the 2023-2024 Baby Tree Forest will take place in Spring 2025.

The town has supported the sapling initiative for many years by leading the administrative coordination and resources for its success. The interest in the program is declining and the department lacks the resources to properly support the implementation.

Staff approached the committee with the recommendation to transition the coordination of the Baby Tree program to Sustainable Orangeville to include in future tree planting initiatives.

After consulting the committee, a motion was passed at council’s Aug. 29 meeting for the dissolution of the Baby Tree program.

