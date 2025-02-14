DCCBA to mark 5th anniversary of Black History Month celebrations at Theatre Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski

The Dufferin County Canadian Black Association (DCCBA) is celebrating five years of hosting Black History Month events in Dufferin County with a milestone celebration at Theatre Orangeville (87 Broadway) on March 1.

The event gets underway at 5 p.m., and this year’s theme is “Black Legacy & Leadership: Celebrating Canadian History.” The theme will highlight the resilience, achievements, and contributions of Black Canadians while also setting the stage for a future of unity, empowerment, and progress.

“To commemorate this significant milestone, the event will feature an electrifying performance by Juno Award-winning recording artist and actor Sean Jones, whose soulful voice has captivated audiences worldwide,” said DCCBA in a press release on Feb. 12. “With a career spanning sold-out concerts, high-profile collaborations, and a unique role as WestJet’s first-ever musical ambassador, Sean Jones promises an unforgettable performance.”

In addition, there will be a keynote address by Warrant Officer Patrick Philippeaux, a decorated Canadian Armed Forces leader. He will share his personal journey of leadership, service, and the role of Black Canadians in shaping national history.

There will also be a special guest appearance by HRH King Nana Yaw Osam I – honouring African heritage and leadership on the global stage.

As well, the 5th anniversary event will feature cultural performances and community engagement, including vibrant African drumming, dance performances, and reflections on Black excellence.

A post-event reception will wrap up the evening in the atrium at Theatre Orangeville, catered by Soulyve Catering, offering a culinary celebration of Caribbean heritage.

This landmark event is hosted in collaboration with Orangeville Public Library, Town of Orangeville EDI, Theatre Orangeville, Town of Shelburne, Town of Shelburne DEI Committee, and the International Center for Capacity Development (ICCD).

“Five years ago, we began this journey to bring Black History Month celebrations to Dufferin County, creating a space for learning, appreciation, and connection,” says Alethia O’Hara-Stephenson, Founder of DCCBA. “This year, we are honored to mark this milestone at Theatre Orangeville, reflecting on our achievements and looking forward to a future of even greater impact.”

The cost to attend the event is $20 for adults, and students are free, but registration is required.

Anyone interested in attending must register at Theatreorangeville.ca

“Join us as we celebrate five years of history, culture, and leadership—and take the next step toward an even brighter future for Black excellence in Canada,” said the DCCBA in a press release.

