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Credit Valley Conservation, Trees for Life partner to plant 24,000 trees across watershed

June 24, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) has partnered with Trees for Life to plant and maintain approximately 24,000 native trees and shrubs across the Credit River Watershed, supported through the Government of Canada’s 2 Billion Trees Program.

The initiative is expected to plant about 8,000 trees annually over three years, totalling 24,000. It focuses on selecting appropriate native species and planting in suitable locations, primarily in suburban and Greenbelt areas of the watershed. The work will include monitoring and maintenance to support tree establishment and survival.

“This partnership supports CVC’s commitment to protecting, restoring, and enhancing the natural environment while helping communities adapt to climate change,” said Aaron Day, program manager of forestry at CVC.

“By working with Trees for Life, we’re making long-term investments in a healthy watershed that provides cleaner air, carbon sequestration, habitat, and stronger, more resilient landscapes.”

Trees for Life executive director Marina Dimitriadis echoed that sentiment.

“Partnerships like this are vital to building greener, healthier and more resilient communities,” said Dimitriadis. “By working together, we’re able to amplify our impact and plant exponentially more trees, creating healthier ecosystems and delivering lasting benefits to the communities we serve.”

Trees for Life is distributing funding through the federal 2 Billion Trees Program, administered by Natural Resources Canada, to support tree planting in southern Ontario. CVC will lead planning and project delivery, including site selection, native species selection, planting, and ongoing monitoring and maintenance.

The three-year project represents a total investment of more than $1.3 million, including federal funding, partner contributions and in-kind support. Follow-up assessments and maintenance will be conducted annually to support establishment and long-term survival.

The partnership is expected to support increased forest cover in suburban and Greenbelt areas, native biodiversity, soil stability, water quality, and climate change mitigation and adaptation.

CVC will continue working with partners, municipalities and landowners to identify suitable planting sites and deliver projects intended to provide environmental benefits.

More information is available at cvc.ca/rural-landowners/.


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