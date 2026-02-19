General News

Creativity, experimenting and lifelong learning: Orangeville Public Library’s Exploratorium launches Feb. 23

February 19, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Grand opening to offer a glimpse of the makerspace

The Orangeville Public Library’s much anticipated makerspace, the Exploratorium, is ready to open its doors, celebrating its grand opening with the community on Feb. 23.

Located at the Alder library branch, the Exploratorium offers library cardholders hands-on access to creative technologies, collaborative programming and opportunities to learn new skills in an inclusive, welcoming environment.

“Public libraries have always been places of learning and discovery,” said Laura Warner, chief executive officer. “The Exploratorium expands that role by giving people access to tools, technologies and programming that foster creativity, collaboration and new forms of literacy. It’s about introducing the community to technologies they may not otherwise have access to and creating space for people to learn together.”

The Exploratorium’s Grand Opening is on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. and will be open for that day. Lab hours will be posted following the event.

Makerspaces support creativity, experimentation and lifelong learning in a hands-on environment, also serving as a workspace for local makers and artisans to share skills and collaborate with their communities.

A mix of library-led programming and open lab hours will be offered at the Exploratorium, available to Orangeville Public Library cardholders. Open lab hours and programs will be posted on the library’s website.

“This new space reflects the library’s values of curiosity, inclusivity and lifelong learning,” said Peter LeBlanc, chair of the library’s board. “The combination of innovative technology and creativity with a spirit of collaboration really captures the heart of what a modern library can be.”

The tools and technology offered in the space will support everything from creative hobbies and skill development to small-scale product creation, digital storytelling and personal archiving.

At its launch, available tools will include:

•                3D printing and 3D scanning for prototyping, design and creative projects

•                textile arts equipment, including sewing, serging and embroidery machines

•                CO₂ laser engraver for cutting and engraving

•                smart cutting tools for vinyl, fabric and specialty materials

•                robotics and microcomputing kits to introduce coding and electronics

•                mixed reality tools, including a VR headset and 360° camera

•                digitization and memory lab to convert photos, film, VHS tapes and audio recordings into digital formats

“Our staff are opening doors so that our community can add innovation to their list of life-long skills, said LeBlanc. “This space will support users of all ages and is an invitation to our patrons to dream big, build boldly and see themselves as creators, inventors and innovators. Our Board is excited to have supported this worthwhile endeavour. I can’t wait to see people using it.”

Full details about lab hours, programs and how to get started can be found at orangevillelibrary.ca/Exploratorium.


