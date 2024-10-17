County of Dufferin shares hunting season dates in Dufferin County Forest

October 17, 2024

By Sam Odrowski

The County of Dufferin recently issued information for the public regarding the upcoming hunting seasons in the Dufferin County Forest.

Hunting of White-tailed deer with bows began Oct. 1 and ends Nov. 3. This type of hunting resumes from Nov. 9 to Dec. 1, and again from Dec. 7 to 31.

White-tailed deer with a shotgun runs Nov. 4 to 8 and Dec. 2 to 6.

For wild turkey hunting with bows, the season runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.

Wild turkey hunting with a shotgun runs from Oct. 15 to 27.

“During these periods, it is anticipated that hunters will be actively using various forest tracts,” said the County of Dufferin in a press release. “All visitors are advised to exercise caution and to wear bright-coloured clothing to ensure visibility and safety while enjoying the Forest.”

Please note that hunting is always prohibited in the north portion of Amaranth, Hockley, Leening, Levitt, Little, Main, Mono, Thomson and River Road.

Anyone who witnesses activity that violates the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act is encouraged to report it to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry by phone at 1-877-847-7667 (877-TIPS-MNR).

More information on the Dufferin County Forest is available online: www.dufferincounty.ca.

