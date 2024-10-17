General News

County of Dufferin shares hunting season dates in Dufferin County Forest

October 17, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The County of Dufferin recently issued information for the public regarding the upcoming hunting seasons in the Dufferin County Forest.

Hunting of White-tailed deer with bows began Oct. 1 and ends Nov. 3. This type of hunting resumes from Nov. 9 to Dec. 1, and again from Dec. 7 to 31.

White-tailed deer with a shotgun runs Nov. 4 to 8 and Dec. 2 to 6.

For wild turkey hunting with bows, the season runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.

Wild turkey hunting with a shotgun runs from Oct. 15 to 27.

“During these periods, it is anticipated that hunters will be actively using various forest tracts,” said the County of Dufferin in a press release. “All visitors are advised to exercise caution and to wear bright-coloured clothing to ensure visibility and safety while enjoying the Forest.”

Please note that hunting is always prohibited in the north portion of Amaranth, Hockley, Leening, Levitt, Little, Main, Mono, Thomson and River Road.

Anyone who witnesses activity that violates the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act is encouraged to report it to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry by phone at 1-877-847-7667 (877-TIPS-MNR).

More information on the Dufferin County Forest is available online: www.dufferincounty.ca


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Inaugural Headwaters Hike to Fight Breast Cancer raises $68,000

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A recent charity hike was a massive success.  On October 15, the Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) announced ...

Old Mill Hub spreads its wings with new Phoenix Gallery, providing unique space for local art

By Sam Odrowski A building in Orangeville that was devastated by a fire in the summer of 2022 has risen from the ashes. The Old ...

Boo! On Broadway provides full slate of Halloween fun for families to enjoy

By Sam Odrowski Halloween is alive and well in Orangeville. The Orangeville Business Improvement Association (OBIA) is bringing Boo! On Broadway back to the downtown ...

Amaranth man shot during armed robbery at gas station succumbs to injuries

GoFundMe for victim’s family raises over $35,000 in four days By Sam Odrowski An Amaranth man who was shot in the head while working a ...