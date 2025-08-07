General News

County of Dufferin develops Community Safety Plan for 2025 to 2028

August 7, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The County of Dufferin is introducing a four-year plan to address community safety and well-being.

The County of Dufferin announced in a press release on July 31 that the Community Safety and Well-Being Integration Table have introduced its official plan for 2025 to 2028. The Community Safety and Well-Being (CSWB) Plan is a framework that aims to help ensure residents of Dufferin County are safe, healthy, connected and have access to essential services. 

“Dufferin County is defined by strong partnerships and a shared commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all residents. The 2025 to 2028 Community Safety and Well-being Plan represents the collective insights and efforts of our community, providing a thoughtful and coordinated roadmap toward a safer, healthier and more connected future.,” reads a joint statement from Jennifer Payne and Anna Vanderlaan, co-chairs of the Community Safety and Well-Being Integration Table.

The County began the early stages of the plan in December of 2023 with the Dufferin County Community Safety and Well-Being Integration Table launching a comprehensive public survey aimed at gathering insights to improve quality of life in the community. 

The data collected from the survey responses was analyzed and distributed to the Integration Table for input.

In November 2024, the Integration Table held a Data Deep Dive with community partners to discuss the results of the survey and add relevant data from key sources such as the County, Dufferin OPP and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health. 

The CSWB Plan for 2025 to 2028 was approved by Dufferin County Council in May, and delegations were made to all the lower-tier municipalities.

Based on the community engagement, the Integration Table narrowed down five priority areas of focus for the updated plan, which included:

  • Community Safety
  • Housing and Homelessness
  • Mental Health and Well-Being
  • Family Support
  • Food Insecurity

The entirety of the 2025-2028 Community Safety and Wellbeing Plan can be found on the County of Dufferin website. 


