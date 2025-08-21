General News

County of Dufferin administrative staff to relocate from Edelbrock

August 21, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Changes are coming to the Edelbrock Centre in Orangeville, where County of Dufferin staff work.

Dufferin County administrative staff at the Edelbrock Centre (30 Centre St.) will relocate to the Dufferin County Administration Office at 55 Zina Street in Orangeville by Sept. 2.

The changes are intended to provide better access to health and social services for the Dufferin County community.

Ontario Works, Housing, Early Years, and Child Care will remain at the Edelbrock Centre.

Meanwhile, the County’s Waste and Building Services will also be moving to the Dufferin County Administration Office. As of Sept. 2, these services will be accessible at a service counter on the second floor of the building.

In-person waste services include green bin and kitchen container pick-ups and replacements, bulky item and garbage bag tag purchases.

For new or replacement blue box needs, please call GFL at 1-888-941-3345 ext. 1.

Other in-person Building Services include document requests and general information.

Services will remain open at the Edelbrock Centre for Waste and Building Services until Aug. 29. 

These services will no longer be available at 30 Centre St. after this time.

To accommodate the move, the County will be unable to accept in-person payment for services on Friday, Aug. 29. This is so the County can move its payment software.

The ability to make payments will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at the Dufferin County Administration Office.

Building Services customers will still be able to make payments on Aug. 29 through the County’s building portal at dufferincounty.ca/building-services/cityview-portal-information.

“Residents are invited to stay tuned for more information on the changes coming to the Edelbrock Centre and further updates to the County’s Zina Street location! The County looks forward to continuing to improve how it provides services to the community conveniently and accessibly,” reads a County of Dufferin press release.


