County invites public to celebrate Circular Economy Month throughout October

October 10, 2024 · 0 Comments

The County of Dufferin is inviting the public to celebrate Circular Economy Month.

Dufferin County Council proclaimed October as Circular Economy Month at its Council meeting today (Oct. 10).

Dufferin County residents are invited to do their part to help the environment this October by taking part in circular economy activities and getting creative with reusing and recycling.

What is a Circular Economy?

A circular economy is an economic system that operates on reusing and recycling materials and products for as long as possible.

“The goal of a circular economy is to keep items that can be reused and recycled in the cycle of production and consumption, so they do not end up in the landfill,” says Melissa Kovacs-Reid, manager of waste services at Dufferin County. “Along with increased resource recovery, a circular economy has many other environmental, social and economic benefits, including clean water and water conservation, increased biodiversity and a reduction in GHG emissions, which in turn helps the climate.”

Dufferin County has many programs that help promote a circular economy, like its Green Bin program, Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Days, Compost Giveaway Days, a Take It Back Directory, Battery Collection and campaigns around Clothes’ing the Loop on Textiles. Residents can learn more at dufferincounty.ca/waste.



Attend a Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste event

Need to get rid of pesticides? Recycle it responsibly at a Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste event!

Last year, residents helped keep over 120 tonnes of hazardous and electronic waste out of the landfill.

An event was already held at the Orangeville Agricultural Society Event Centre on Oct. 5 but for those who missed it, another event will be held on Nov. 9. It will take place at the Town of Orangeville Operations Centre.

Visit dufferincounty.ca/waste for a list of acceptable items and limitations, as well as further details on the Nov. 9 event.



Attend a Storytime Reading at your local library

Dufferin Waste staff will do a reading of “The Brave Banana” by Nathan Jessop during the Cocoa Club program with Grand Valley Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The program will begin at 3:15 p.m.

On Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m., parents are encouraged to bring their kids to a reading of “Save the Scraps” by Bethany Stahl during the Every Child Ready to Read Storytime program with the Orangeville Public Library at the Mill Street location.





Visit Dufferin Waste at Orangeville Farmers’ Market on Oct. 19

Dufferin Waste will have a booth at the Orangeville Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. 1 p.m.

Visit us to learn more about Circular Economy Month and how you can do your part in keeping waste out of the landfill. Visitors will also have a chance to win prizes.



Visit a Dufferin Waste Display at Alder Arena or Grand Valley and District Community Centre

If you visit the Alder Arena or Grand Valley and District Community Centre between Oct. 21 and 25, there will be a Dufferin Waste Booth available sharing information on waste reduction.

There will be resources available, such as Green Bin Guides, Take It Back Directories, educational material on food waste reduction and Clothes’ing the Loop on Textiles postcards to help people donate their unwanted textiles.

Save the date – Winter Warmth Clothing Swap

Attend the Winter Warmth Clothing Swap event on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Grand Valley Public Library. The swap is for anyone looking for a new look this winter – free of charge. Bring unwanted winter clothing and swap it for something else. More details will be released closer when the event takes place.

Readers Comments (0)