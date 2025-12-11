Council says tree preservation measures need work

By JAMES MATTHEWS

A former town councillor is dismayed by how she feels the current municipal government has reacted to rules regarding the municipal tree canopy.

More directly, Sylvia Bradley expresses concern that years of work and much money may have been all for naught in inking a municipal tree preservation bylaw.

A draft Tree Preservation Bylaw was presented at a public meeting Nov. 24. It aims to support the town’s goal toward a 40 per cent tree canopy cover by 2040.

Bradley, a former town councillor, made a motion in June 2012 in favour of similar legislation. She was then chairperson of the town’s sustainability action team.

Bradley said that after much time, resources, public involvement, and as much as $100,000 in costs, the motion failed.

“Our urban forest was not going to be protected,” she said in a letter to council for the Dec. 8 council meeting.

So another avenue was taken, this time to write a policy as opposed to a bylaw.

The 2020 Municipal Tree Canopy Policy was approved by council in February 2020, and it included a goal to achieve 40 per cent urban tree canopy cover by 2040.

In May 2023, council directed staff to report back with a framework for developing a tree preservation bylaw that included community input. Council received the 2023 Urban Tree Canopy Assessment report prepared by PlanIT Geo Inc. in August of that year.

The Tree Preservation Bylaw Framework was presented to council this year for review.

The draft bylaw was presented during a public meeting Nov. 24 to allow for public consultation and feedback.

“It was evident that council, in all likelihood, will not be supporting this second attempt at protecting our urban forest,” Bradley said. “All council members spoke against the bylaw and I watched with great sympathy for the staff member who authored the bylaw and saw their energy drained as councillors provided their opinions.”

Bradley, in her letter, asked why council had approved a plan to protect the urban forest with, she said, no intention of approving a bylaw. She wanted to know how much taxpayer money was spent to get a plan she said appears will not be approved.

“The community and environmental benefits of protecting our urban forest are well documented and I’m sure we all agree to the value of our urban forest,” she said.

Katherine Rog, the town’s senior climate and sustainability specialist, spoke Nov. 24 about the significance of the tree canopy. Healthy trees improve air quality, provide shade, and manage stormwater.

A tree preservation bylaw would enable the municipality to regulate tree removal. It would require residents to have a permit to cut down or injure a healthy tree with a diameter of at least 30 centimetres.

It will require compensation or replacement when trees are removed.

“The intent of this bylaw is for environmental protection, not financial gain, and certainly not to punish residents,” Rog said.

Enforcement will be complaint-based.

Councillor Debbie Sherwood said she believes the proposed bylaw falls a little short in her estimation in that the bylaw misses historic tree preservation.

“I think it’s very imperative that we be protecting trees of cultural or historical significance,” she said and added that there are municipalities with historical tree preservation legislation.

Rog said heritage trees are typically of a certain trunk diameter. And that would be captured by Orangeville’s proposed bylaw.

Coun. Andy Macintosh said he agrees with the importance of tree preservation. But, on the other hand, he is in favour of the autonomy of property owners.

The minimum threshold for protected trees in the proposed rules is those with a trunk diameter of 30 centimetres. He suggested he isn’t very handy with a tape measure.

If he removes a tree on his property, he believes is 25 centimetres, but somebody says it meets the 30-centimetre minimum, what is his penalty?

Tim Kocialek, the town’s infrastructure services general manager, reminded Macintosh that the bylaw would be driven by complaints.

Coun. Joe Andrews and Coun. Rick Stevens both shared Macintosh’s predicament.

Andrews said it’s imperative that the town meet tree canopy requirements. Given that the setup would be complaint-based, he said not everybody who may complain is a qualified arborist.

“I think it’s a great start, but I there’s maybe more work that needs to be put into the bylaw,” Stevens said.

Coun. Tess Prendergast is chairperson of Sustainable Orangeville and “somebody who spends an inordinate amount of time thinking about trees.” But she’s a resident, too.

She believes the bylaw should be directed at strict penalties for developers that have a great impact on tree loss.

“Residents are already our biggest partners in growing the canopy,” Prendergast said. “Any bylaw that we put in place should empower them and not discourage them.”

Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said there should be penalties for any arborist hired by a property owner to remove a healthy tree.

“That would really make a difference,” Taylor said.

Mayor Lisa Post said the current draft of the bylaw is too restrictive for responsible homeowners. The demands for permits and arborist evaluations are too much red tape for residents and pose unnecessary expense to residents when affordability is a challenge.

“The tree’s already cut down by the time somebody complains,” Prendergast said.

