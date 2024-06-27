Compass Run For Food raises $65,000 for local food banks, school breakfast programs

June 27, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The 11th Annual Compass Run For Food took place earlier this month in Orangeville and raised $65,000 to combat food insecurity throughout Dufferin County.

The family-friendly 5km run/walk and 10.5km run saw 705 people participate on June 8, departing from Compass Community Church in Orangeville to the scenic trails at Island Lake Conservation Area.

“Thanks to numerous corporate business sponsors, each participant, gracious donors, and supporters – as well as an excellent team of volunteers – the race will be donating $65,000 to three food banks and six elementary school breakfast programs in Dufferin County,” said the Compass Run For Food in a press release on June 24.

Since the run started 11 years ago, 6,300people have participated, and $532,000 has been donated to local initiatives and organizations that help feed kids, families and seniors in the community.

“Compass Run for Food is important because we’re helping to fight social justice issues. When we feed, we educate and empower people,” said race executive Steve Coburn.

This year’s run divided $23,0000 between Shelburne’s Shepherd’s Cupboard Food Bank, Orangeville Food Bank, Grand Valley Dufferin Food Share, and the Lighthouse Meal Program.

The remaining $42,000 was split between the six elementary schools as well as the Children’s Foundation Food and Friends Program to support nutrition programs at Dufferin schools.

Funds are distributed based on applications submitted to and reviewed by the run executive.

All the money raised through the run and 100 per cent of the registration fees is donated to local food banks and school breakfast programs that help keep everyone in the community fed and thriving.

Readers Comments (0)