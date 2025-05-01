Headline News

Community to come together at Caledon Trailway for 15th Annual Hike for Bethell Hospice

May 1, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Hiking is among Canada’s favourite pastimes, providing the opportunity to escape urban areas and soak in the tranquillity of nature – and a longstanding fundraiser in the community allows residents to do just that.

The 15th Annual Hike for Bethell Hospice returns to the Caledon Trailway on Sunday, May 4. The hike is held at the beginning of National Hospice & Palliative Care Week each year and is a signature fundraising event for the Bethell Hospice Foundation.

This year’s goal is to raise $255,000 through sponsorships, pledges, and donations to support palliative care in Dufferin County, Caledon and Brampton.

“Grateful for the $150,000 that has been raised so far, the Foundation hopes support from the community will allow for a strong finish,” reads a press release from Bethell Hospice. “The funds ensure Bethell Hospice programs and services are available for the next families in need.”

In the words of an anonymous 2024 hike participant, “Bethell Hospice made such a huge difference to us as a family. To not have to worry about our mom’s care was so comforting to us.”

Participants of the 15th Annual Hike for Hospice will meet at the Lloyd Wilson Centennial Arena in Inglewood to hike along the Caledon Trailway in memory of loved ones and those who were residents at Bethell Hospice. Registration opens at 8 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 9 a.m.

The hike is an accessible, five-kilometre walk with a special 15th anniversary post-hike BBQ sponsored by Maple Lodge Farms, Nani’s Gelato, Rotary Club of Caledon, and Swiss Chalet/Harvey’s Brampton.  

“Although there is no cost to register, participants are encouraged to pre-register, gather pledges of support, and fundraise for the hike,” reads Bethell Hospice’s press release.

To register or donate, visit hikeforbethellhospice.ca.

Hikers can also complete their own hikes with donations accepted until the end of May 2025. 

All hike proceeds benefit Bethell Hospice Foundation.

Bethell Hospice is the only hospice residence that serves Caledon, Brampton, and Dufferin County.  The hospice also provides community programs such as support groups, one-on-one counselling, art therapy, therapeutic touch, and in-home volunteer visiting supportive therapy. 


