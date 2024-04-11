CFUW Headwaters to host local author Andrew Welch for provocative talk on climate change

The furor over carbon taxes and the concern about droughts and wildfires makes climate change a hot topic.

On Wednesday, April 17, Orangeville will get the chance to hear a new perspective on climate change just in time for Earth Day.

As part of its regular speaker series, CFUW Headwaters will host a free-admission evening at The Centre, 375 Hansen Blvd. at 7 p.m.

In honour of Earth Day 2024 (the Monday following), they have invited author and speaker Andrew Welch to present “Understanding the Cause of Anthropogenic Planetary Change – What Really Causes Climate Change.”

“Most people around the world now accept that the global burning of fossil fuels is causing greenhouse gases to build up in our atmosphere, warming the overall climate and disrupting long-established planetary cycles,” said CFUW Headwaters in a press release.

“Welch does not dispute this, but instead delves into what led to this problem in the first place, and the reasons behind our apparent inability to take action on it. The one-hour session promises lots of discussion and interaction, as well as some exciting ideas that may lead to a new perspective on the issue.”

Andrew Welch has been writing about human value systems for over 20 years. Earth Day has special significance for him, starting in 2009, when he teamed up with Margaret Atwood and Paul Kennedy to create two years of Earth Day Payback – multiple evenings of star-studded readings and music.

His ground-breaking 2014 book, The Value Crisis, introduced a new way to think about the challenges facing society today, tracing the roots of environmental issues, financial upheaval, and climate change back to a simple bias in the systems we use to measure value and success. A decade (and a sequel) later, Welch continues to challenge how these global dilemmas are viewed and explores new ways to deal with them.

Also invited to share displays at this special Earth Day speaker’s evening are Whole Village, Headwaters Nature Club, BTC Biodiversity, Sustainable Orangeville and the Mono Pollinator Garden. CFUW is a non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization with over 100 clubs across Canada. CFUW Headwaters meets and hosts a guest speaker on the third Wednesday of every month, and new members are welcomed.

