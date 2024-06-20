Cash Prizes up for grabs at the 14th Annual Island Lake Bass Derby

By Sam Odrowski

The 14th Annual Island Lake Bass Derby is returning next month.

Anglers can enjoy casting a line in Island Lake from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both July 13 and 14.

The event is hosted in partnership with Credit Valley Conservation (CVC), Credit Valley Conservation Foundation (CVCF) and the Friends of Island Lake (FOIL) as an annual fundraiser for Island Lake Conservation Area projects.

“Our two-day catch and release derby is a great opportunity for experienced or first-time anglers to get out on the lake and have fun,” said Dave Dyce, Chair of FOIL. “We have special prize categories for adults and kids to encourage fishing at all ages. Our goal is to promote fishing at Island Lake, help people connect with nature and raise money for projects around the park.”

Throughout the weekend, up to 300 people will take part in the bass derby.

This year participants can win over $7,500 in prizes across several categories.

Those categories include big catch prizes for the top 10 bass, as well as special categories for the top pike, perch and crappie. There are separate youth categories for those up to 15 years old. Daily ceremonies will be held to award trophies in all youth categories.

Registration for the derby includes daily admission to the park and boat launch access. An Ontario fishing licence and aerated live well are required. Electric boat rental and live bait are also available at additional cost. Participants registering before July 12 at noon will save $10 off adult registration fees. Online registration is open until noon on July 12. Participants can also register in-person at the park until the day of the derby, space permitting.

For more details about the Island Lake Bass Derby, registration, sponsors and prize information, please visit www.islandlakederby.ca.

