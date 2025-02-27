Calling the election in Ontario in 2025

Brian Lockhart, in his Feb. 13 opinion piece, mused about how many people “at the protest” actually vote.

This backhanded attack on free speech is offensive.

I know that all the people who have regularly been at First and Broadway since the writ dropped will be voting and have faithfully done so for many years. Regardless, his key point is well taken, that it is critical for all eligible voters to vote.

In the 2022 provincial election in Dufferin Caledon, only 41.6 per cent (46,373) of eligible voters exercised their right to vote. Sylvia Jones received 22,911 votes out of a total of 109,942. So we can make a difference with our vote. Encourage and support every registered voter to cast a ballot.

We have an amazing opportunity.

Ford, with his focus on his wealthy buddies and alcohol distribution, is not a competent person to lead us in difficult times. Sylvia, through her no-shows and her focus mainly on photo-ops, is showing us that she not only does not deserve our vote but also that she does not want the job.

It is time to stop passively letting our communities, the environment, healthcare, education and the future of all citizens deteriorate further. Let’s come out, raise our voices and VOTE!

Rita Reitsma

Mono

