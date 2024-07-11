Caledon Pit Run raises money for MRI machine at Headwaters Health Care Centre

Run returns after hiatus caused by pandemic

By Zachary Roman

Runners had the chance to race through a local pit last weekend.

On July 6, Lafarge and Aecon hosted the Caledon Pit Run, a fundraising event for the Headwaters Health Care Foundation.

The foundation is currently in the midst of a major fundraising campaign as it’s looking to buy an MRI machine for the Headwaters Health Care Centre.

Brad Holman, manager of the Lafarge Caledon Pit, said in past years the run has raised a total of over $200,000 for local charities and this year, the goal was to raise $30,000.

“It’s also an open house, we showcase what we do here,” said Holman. “We do rock truck rides — it’s not just a run/walk, it’s a community event.”

Holman was happy with the great weather for the run on Saturday morning and said it was a good day to be out raising money for a good cause.

K.C. Carruthers is the CEO of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation, which raises funds for almost every piece of equipment the Headwaters Health Care Centre has.

“Whether it’s a bed or a new CT scanner it’s all funded by donations from the community,” said Carruthers. “Events like this are a big help.”

Carruthers explained that getting an MRI machine at the Headwaters Health Care Centre would be amazing as each year around 4,000 patients have to be sent elsewhere to get an MRI done.

“We really need that in our own community to keep people close to home,” said Carruthers.

Carruthers said he was honoured that the Headwaters Health Care Foundation was the charity chosen to be supported by this year’s Caledon Pit Run.

“This will help every patient that walks through the doors of the hospital,” said Carruthers.

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post spoke at the run.

“I want to thank you all for supporting our amazing local hospital… thank you all for being here and run safely,” said Post.

