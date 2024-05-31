Sports

Busy week for Junior B Northmen with four games over six days

May 31, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen remain in first place in the South-East Division of the Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League after playing four games over six days this past week in a busy regular season schedule.

On Tuesday, May 21, the Northmen hosted the Mimico Mountaineers in a close game that was tied going into the third period.

The Northmen dominated the third period, scoring three unanswered goals for an 8-5 win.

Two days later, the Northmen travelled to Bowmanville to take on the Green Gaels on Thursday, May 23.

This game resulted in the first Northmen loss of the season.

The Green Gaels managed to stay one goal ahead of the Northmen in both the first and second periods. In the final frame, the Gaels outscored the Northmen 3-1 to take a 10-6 win.

The Northmen got some payback when the Green Gaels came to the Alder Street Arena in Orangeville for a Saturday night game on May 25.

This time the Northmen blasted into the first period scoring five goals to the one the Green Gaels scored early in the period.

The Orangeville team had a 9-5 lead at the end of the second period.

Returning for the final period, the Northmen were heavy on the offence scoring five times while allowing only two against.

The Northmen left the floor with their 10th win of the season with a score of 15-8.

The Northmen lost their second game when the Halton Hills Bulldogs came to town for an afternoon game on Sunday, May 26, at the Alder Street Arena.

The Northmen were trailing 4-2 at the end of the first period.

It didn’t get any better for the Orangeville team in the second frame when they were outscored 5-2 to give Halton Hills a 9-4 lead going into the final period.

Orangeville turned it up a notch in the third period, outscoring the Bulldogs 6-2 and coming within a goal of tying it up, but they couldn’t get the final goal they needed and had to settle for a 10-9 loss.

After the weekend, the Northmen are still leading the South-East division with a 10-2 record and 20 points.

The Northmen now have six road games to wrap up the regular Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League season.


