Building permits required for most construction projects in Dufferin County

August 21, 2025

By Sam Odrowski

The County of Dufferin issued a statement on Aug. 13, reminding the public that they must secure building permits for most construction projects.

County residents who plan to renovate or build a new structure on their property must obtain a building permit.

Building permits help to ensure construction projects meet minimum safety standards. Permits also ensure compliance with building codes and zoning regulations.

They can help provide a framework for safe construction practices, while protecting homeowners and the wider community.

“Dufferin County’s Building Services Division is dedicated to providing good customer service and helping contractors and residents every step of the way during the permit application process,” said Becky MacNaughtan, the County of Dufferin’s chief building official. “We want to keep our community safe and ensure construction follows all building codes and zoning requirements. That’s where building permits come in. Together, we can ensure local construction is legal and that all building is completed in a safe manner.”

The Building Code Act states that a building permit must be obtained for the construction of any structure taking up an area greater than 10 square meters, consisting of a wall, roof, and floor. This also includes a structural system for plumbing, works, fixtures, or service systems

A permit is also needed for the installation of plumbing not located in a structure, a sewage disposal system, and structures designated in the building code.

Other projects that require building permits include any addition to an existing building, any structural alterations (new windows or doors), finishing a basement, adding a basement entrance or building a new deck or porch.

A full list of projects that require building permits can be found at the County of Dufferin’s website: dufferincounty.ca/building-services/frequently-asked-questions.

When buying a recently renovated home or a property with new additons, the purchaser is required to ensure a permit will be or was obtained for those projects.

Anyone who builds without a permit when it is required is in violation of the Building Code Act and may be on the receiving end of enforcement actions.

Orders may be issued until compliance is achieved, and non-compliance may lead to court proceedings. Fines ranging from $500 to $50,000 can be issued, and corporations may be fined larger amounts.

When compliance is not achieved, work may have to be undone and removed altogether.

To legalize any unpermitted work, a building permit must be obtained through the County of Dufferin’s building department. A permit can be obtained online at dufferincounty.ca.

Anyone who needs support in obtaining a permit can reach out to Dufferin County’s building team at building@dufferincounty.ca or 519 941-2816 ext. 2700.

“Help keep our community safe. Get a permit for all renovations and building and check the history of a property you might purchase or have already purchased,” reads a statement from the County of Dufferin. “The County’s Building Services Division is here to assist you, every step of the way.”

