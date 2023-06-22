Brighter Tomorrows Classic golf tournament sells out, raises money for Special Olympics

June 22, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

You couldn’t have had a better day for golf when the Brighter Tomorrows Classic golf tournament got underway at the Hockley Valley Resort on Thursday, June 8.

The tournament was sold-out as golfers took their places on their opening tee-off spot around the course with a 1:00 p.m. start. A total of 80 golfers filled the 18-hole course.

Funds raised at the tournament will go to the Police Torch Run benefiting the Special Olympics and Community Safety Partners.

The tournament is new but is a continuation of previous tournaments that have supported the Special Olympics.

“Half the proceeds from the tournament will go to Community Safety Partners and half will go to the Law Enforcement Torch Run,” explained OPP Detective Cst. Jeff McLean, who is helping organize the event. “We’ll have the golf tournament and the we will be doing a gala dinner at the resort after the tournament.”

Sue Snider represented Community Safety Partners at the event.

The event was held in memory of Bradley Ough, a Special Olympics athlete from Caledon who won silver in floor hockey in Korea.

“The tournament went really well,” Jeff said. “We ended up with 157 golfers. Dinner was unreal and we got a lot of really good feedback from the golfers. We had a longest drive and closest to the pin. We had chipping and putting contests and closest to the keg, and closest to the line where we put a rope down the middle of the fairway. We’ve already started talks for doing it next year.”

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grass-roots fundraiser for the Special Olympics, consisting of law enforcement from police, corrections, the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Transportation.

Community Safety Partners has a mission to create a safe community for everyone through implementing local programs to advocate for safety on the roads, at work, and at home. They partner with local police, fire, and paramedic services to promote safety with a focus on road safety, child safety, and family safety.

Readers Comments (0)