Brian Saunderson acclaimed as Ontario PC candidate for Simcoe-Grey

November 28, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Ontario PC Party has announced that Brian Saunderson has been acclaimed as the party’s candidate for Simcoe-Grey in the next provincial general election.

The announcement was made on Nov. 15.

“Brian is a tireless advocate for Simcoe-Grey, delivering on our government’s commitment to build Ontario and make life more affordable for families,” said Doug Ford, Leader of the Ontario PC Party. “Whether it’s supporting our growing electric vehicle sector, improving essential

infrastructure, or ensuring better health care for the region, Brian has been at the forefront of these efforts. His leadership exemplifies the Ontario PC vision for a stronger and more resilient province.”

“Since first being elected, Brian has been a steadfast advocate for the people of Simcoe-Grey, championing critical investments in infrastructure, economic growth, and increased access to health care,” the party said in a statement. “Under his leadership, the region has seen significant progress, including expanded high-speed internet, upgraded highways, and enhanced primary care services. Brian and the Ontario PC Party continue to advance the priorities of Simcoe-Grey by investing in transformative infrastructure projects, bolstering workforce development, and implementing cost-saving measures for families and businesses.”

Saunderson was first elected to provincial government in the 2022 election.

“Serving the people of Simcoe-Grey is an incredible honour, and I’m committed to continuing this important work,” Saunderson said. “From expanding Stevenson Memorial Hospital to delivering critical infrastructure upgrades, my focus remains on improving the quality of life for all residents. Together, we’re building a bright future for Simcoe-Grey.”

