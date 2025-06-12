Brampton man charged with stealing roughly $600 worth of butter at retail store in Orangeville

June 12, 2025 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a Brampton resident with Theft Under $5,000 after an incident where approximately $600 worth of butter was stolen.

On June 5, shortly after 11 p.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP were dispatched to a reported theft at a retail store located at 95 First Street in Orangeville.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that a male suspect had entered the store on May 28, and stolen approximately $600 worth of butter before fleeing through a fire exit. The same individual returned to the store on June 5, where he was recognized and apprehended by loss prevention officers. Dufferin OPP officers attended the scene and took over the investigation.

Amandeep-Singh Padda, 31, from Brampton, has been charged with Theft Under $5000 – SHOPLIFTING.

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

The charges has not been proven in court.

Readers Comments (0)