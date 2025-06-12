General News

Brampton man charged with stealing roughly $600 worth of butter at retail store in Orangeville

June 12, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a Brampton resident with Theft Under $5,000 after an incident where approximately $600 worth of butter was stolen.

On June 5, shortly after 11 p.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP were dispatched to a reported theft at a retail store located at 95 First Street in Orangeville.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that a male suspect had entered the store on May 28, and stolen approximately $600 worth of butter before fleeing through a fire exit. The same individual returned to the store on June 5, where he was recognized and apprehended by loss prevention officers. Dufferin OPP officers attended the scene and took over the investigation.

Amandeep-Singh Padda, 31, from Brampton, has been charged with Theft Under $5000 – SHOPLIFTING.

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. 

The charges has not been proven in court.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville Council votes against town staff’s recommendation to approve York Street townhouses

By JAMES MATTHEWS A dozen new townhouse-style units would help fill the dearth of Orangeville’s housing options. That is if town council approved a developer’s ...

Voices against York Street growth decry privacy, property value losses

Dufferin–Caledon MP supports proposed development amidst housing crisis By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed York Street housing development will change the feel and the ambiance of ...

Orangeville Food Bank celebrates anonymous donation of new van to assist operations

By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville Food Bank is celebrating after an anonymous donor and a local car dealership stepped up to provide the Food Bank ...

Mrs. Roper Romps coming to downtown Orangeville for very first time

By Joshua Drakes For the first time in Orangeville, local residents will be organizing a Mrs. Roper Romp right down Broadway on Saturday (June 14). ...

Top Canadian talent takes over Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival for a weekend of beats in the streets

By Sam Odrowski The sweet sounds of blues and jazz filled the streets of Orangeville over the weekend as the community gathered, danced, laughed and ...

Black Parents Council, school board at odds over group’s delegation refusal

By Sam Odrowski A group of parents hoped to delegate about anti-Black racism at a recent Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) meeting but was ...

Grand Valley Fire Department responds to explosion

By Sam Odrowski A large boom was heard by residents of Grand Valley during the early hours of Monday morning. Homeowners in the area of ...

Dufferin OPP investigating arson in Amaranth, seeking public’s help locating suspects

Dufferin Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a suspicious fire involving two residential structures in Amaranth. Dufferin OPP officers, along with the Grand Valley ...

Retired public health nurse Robin Berger recognized with national medal

By Sam Odrowski A familiar face in the Dufferin County community recently received a prestigious medal on behalf of the British Monarchy. Robin Berger, who ...

United churches throughout Dufferin to mark 100th anniversary with community events

By Paula Brown Three church congregations in Dufferin County will be coming together to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of the United Church of Canada. ...