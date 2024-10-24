Headline News

Boo on Broadway returns to downtown Orangeville

October 24, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Halloween came early to downtown Orangeville.

The annual Boo! On Broadway event brought out thousands of children dressed up in costumes to Orangeville’s downtown, with Broadway open to foot traffic.

There were a variety of events taking place concurrently, including the Spooktacular Farmers’ Market, Tiny Tots Trick or Treat, Dojo Maze, Jack-O-Lantern Carve-Off, Witches Walk Scavenger Hunt, and Halloween activities in Alexandra Park.
“Families came out in droves to enjoy the glorious weather and to show off their Halloween costumes at the Orangeville BIA’s annual Boo! On Broadway Day in downtown Orangeville,” said Alison Scheel, Orangeville Business Improvement Association (OBIA) general manager. “It was a fantastic day.”

Scheel said the children in attendance enjoyed trick or treating at participating businesses, finding clues in the witch scavenger hunt, and seeing all of the artistic talent on display with the jack-o-lantern carving contest, which was held in support of the Orangeville Food Bank.

Alexandra Park featured a petting zoo, face painting and ghoulish decorations for folks to take photos with.

“A special thanks to the Town of Orangeville’s crossing guards and participating businesses for their support. Boo! On Broadway continues to Oct. 31 with the Witches Walk Scavenger Hunt, Spooky Sidewalks Photo Contest in support of the Orangeville Food Bank, and a variety of walking and driving tours,” said Scheel

All of the details for those contests and events can be found on downtownorangeville.ca.

Scheel told the Citizen she looks forward to bringing the community together for more Halloween fun next year and encourages the public to enjoy the OBIA’s decorations spread throughout downtown Orangeville while they’re still up!


