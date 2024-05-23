Blues and Bikes brings the motorcycling community together

May 23, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

If you like motorcycles, the Blues and Bikes event at the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival will provide an opportunity to see hundreds of them on display.

Riders will bring everything from sports bikes to custom choppers to line up along Broadway in downtown Orangeville on Sunday, June 2. The event gives people a chance to see all different types of two-wheeled transport.

The Blues and Bikes event is a Show and Shine that welcomes all styles and classes of motorcycles.

Last year, the show had a record number of motorcycle enthusiasts bring their bikes to the show, and this year organizers are expecting even more riders to participate.

“We’re doing the whole entire day, on Sunday, June 2,” explained Blues and Bikes organizer Harry Dunbar. “The whole theme for this day, right down to the main stage area, is all about the motorcycle community and bringing the motorcycle community together. It will go all the way up Broadway.”

The show will start registration around 10 a.m. on June 2.

“We do have categories for the show,” Harry explained. “A lot of people think it’s just going to be Harley-Davidsons or Indians, but we have every kind of bike – sports bikes, old bikes, new bikes – everything is welcome.”

You don’t have to pre-register to bring your motorcycle and be part of the show.

“Just show up,” Harry explained. “There’s a $25 registration fee. We announce the winners in different categories at 4 p.m. We have a tent on Mill Street for registration. We’ve got a band, a duo, playing right beside the tent. We’ll have people there to meet you and direct you to your spot. There’s so many divisions in the motorcycle community – we want to smooth that over and make it more community friendly. It’s going to be fun day with a lot of motorcycles and a lot of chrome and people having a good time listening to live music.”

Readers Comments (0)